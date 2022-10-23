Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 23/10/2022

Post Malone, Mark Morrison & Sickick Officially Release "Cooped Up/Return Of The Mack"

Hot Songs Around The World

Glimpse Of Us
Joji
179 entries in 18 charts
Calm Down
Rema
171 entries in 12 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
173 entries in 17 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
249 entries in 16 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
169 entries in 25 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
270 entries in 22 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
699 entries in 28 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
77 entries in 23 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
300 entries in 22 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
176 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The viral sensation that has created over 100,000 Instagram Reels, over 15,000 TikTok Creates and has had millions of views on YouTube will officially be released on all DSP's. Post has history with Mark Morrison's 1996 #1 hit "Return Of The Mack", previously performing it live in concert and at Seth Rogan's "Hilarity for Charity".

Although Sickick has had previous success with online mashups, this collab with Post and Mark will be the first to be released on DSP's. The enigmatic producer, singer, DJ and mash-up extraordinaire has parlayed his recent explosion into a global 2022 touring cycle having just performed at Tomorrowland, Rock In Rio, World Club Dome and his own headline tour.

Post recently released and is currently on tour for his anxiously awaited fourth full-length and one of the most anticipated albums of 2022, Twelve Carat Toothache [Mercury Records/Republic Records/Universal Music].
In addition to massive anthems "Cooped Up" [with Roddy Ricch] and "One Right Now" [with The Weeknd], the record boasts appearances from an all-star cast of guests, including Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, Gunna, and The Kid LAROI. Musically, Post collaborated with longtime cohorts such as producers and co-writers Louis Bell, Billy Walsh, and Andrew Watt as well as Omer Fedi and more.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0099730 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016250610351562 secs