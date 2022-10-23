Post Malone, Mark Morrison & Sickick Officially Release "Cooped Up/Return Of The Mack"





Although Sickick has had previous success with online mashups, this collab with Post and Mark will be the first to be released on DSP's. The enigmatic producer, singer, DJ and mash-up extraordinaire has parlayed his recent explosion into a global 2022 touring cycle having just performed at Tomorrowland, Rock In Rio, World Club Dome and his own headline tour.



Post recently released and is currently on tour for his anxiously awaited fourth full-length and one of the most anticipated albums of 2022, Twelve Carat Toothache [Mercury Records/Republic Records/Universal Music].

In addition to massive anthems " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The viral sensation that has created over 100,000 Instagram Reels, over 15,000 TikTok Creates and has had millions of views on YouTube will officially be released on all DSP's. Post has history with Mark Morrison's 1996 #1 hit " Return Of The Mack ", previously performing it live in concert and at Seth Rogan's "Hilarity for Charity".Although Sickick has had previous success with online mashups, this collab with Post and Mark will be the first to be released on DSP's. The enigmatic producer, singer, DJ and mash-up extraordinaire has parlayed his recent explosion into a global 2022 touring cycle having just performed at Tomorrowland, Rock In Rio, World Club Dome and his own headline tour.Post recently released and is currently on tour for his anxiously awaited fourth full-length and one of the most anticipated albums of 2022, Twelve Carat Toothache [Mercury Records/Republic Records/Universal Music].In addition to massive anthems " Cooped Up " [with Roddy Ricch] and " One Right Now " [with The Weeknd], the record boasts appearances from an all-star cast of guests, including Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, Gunna, and The Kid LAROI. Musically, Post collaborated with longtime cohorts such as producers and co-writers Louis Bell, Billy Walsh, and Andrew Watt as well as Omer Fedi and more.



