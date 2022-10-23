Tyler Hubbard Drops New Video For "I'm The Only One"





"This song is pure joy. 'I'm The Only One' is a song that feels classic and timeless - it's for anyone who has love in their life, who's found their partner. I feel so blessed to have my wife Hayley and think of her every time I sing this song," says Hubbard. "The music video was a blast to make. Just like the previous videos we've released, we really wanted to think outside the box and create a scene and a setting that was a little unique and unexpected. So, we did this one in a classic Nashville suit shop. The shop closes, and it's party-time for me. I'm seen having a good time, trying on suits and making this shop my own. It's just such a fun video."



Set in a high-end men's clothing store, the lighthearted video for "I'm The Only One" showcases the fun and joyfulness of the song, as well as Hubbard's comedic timing and acting skills. We see Hubbard as he closes up shop for the night, while preparing for an anniversary date with his wife. With no supervision and an imagination running wild, he anticipates a fun evening ahead of him.



Tyler Hubbard's first six-song project, Dancin' In The Country, debuted with over 10,000 SPS units (sales plus streaming) making it the second best-selling country EP debut of the year. Dancin' In The Country also debuted at No.1 on the Heatseekers Albums chart, No. 6 on the Current Country Albums sales chart, and No. 107 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Billboard says of the debut collection, "The singer-songwriter has offered a promising collection of six tracks on Dancin' In The Country, which make good use of his pliable voice and storytelling panache by supporting them with full-bodied production." Hubbard's first single as a solo artist, "5 Foot 9," already has nearly 176 M LTD streams and currently sits at No. 3 at country radio. The song also quickly moved inside the Top 50 on the streaming chart in its first four weeks and currently sits at No. 13 on the Country Streaming Chart. Hubbard's debut solo album will be released on January 27, 2023.

