Emerging Artist On The Rise Preston Pablo Releases New Single "Love You Bad"

Preston New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, platinum-selling singer, songwriter and producer Preston Pablo releases his brand-new single "Love You Bad" via 31 East / Republic Records / Universal Music. Produced by multi-platinum producer-songwriters Banx & Ranx, the soulful track embodies a relatable message of yearning for one's love, heard through Preston's soothing, laid-back vocals and honest lyrics."Love You Bad is a song about the chase for love and getting shut down time and time again," says Preston. "When you love something bad enough, you'll keep banging on the door, and that's what we envisioned when we wrote this song. The whole song is an exaggerated pickup line."The official music video for "Love You Bad" arrives alongside the single today, a vulnerable back and forth encounter between Preston and his love interest that shows the emerging artist desperately pleading for her love.The new track follows the rising chart success of Preston's Universal Music Canada debut " Flowers Need Rain " with Banx & Ranx. The platinum-selling single currently has over 26M global streams and has reached a Top 5 spot at Top 40 radio in Canada and Top 10 at Hot AC and Mainstream AC, showcasing Preston's rising popularity and audience recognition across the country and beyond. " Flowers Need Rain " was recently the #1 most Shazamed track in Canada, and it currently sits in multiple global Viral Top 50 Spotify playlists (such as Germany, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and more)."Watching the growth of Flowers Need Rain over the last few months has been incredibly exciting and fulfilling as an artist and as a person," comments Preston. "This song has given me so many opportunities and I'm so grateful that people have loved the song as much as I do. (Flowers Need Rain) was originally written in my bedroom, and now it has taken on a life of its own, far beyond what I could've ever imagined."Preston is heading out on tour supporting Tyler Shaw this fall, taking his engaging live performance and new tracks on the road around Ontario. Stay tuned for much more from Preston Pablo.TOUR DATES:November 9 - Peterborough, ON - Market Hall*November 10 - Hamilton, ON - Studio Theatre*November 11 - London, ON - Rum Runners*November 12 - Oshawa, ON - Biltmore*November 26 - Stouffville, ON - Stouffville Memorial ParkDecember 8 - Toronto, ON - Axis Club**Supporting Tyler Shaw.Preston Pablo channels a fresh perspective on R&B and pop through his eloquent songwriting. Preston signed to 31 East/Universal Music Canada in 2021 as he honed what he describes as a "modern vintage" style. "It's a blend of pop and R&B with a different twist, but I'm keeping all of the doors open," he states. "My favourite way to write songs is with piano or guitar. It starts from the classic side with instruments and evolves from there." After racking up nearly 20 million streams independently, he draws a big sound out of small-town roots on singles such as "Don't Break (My Soul)", and his most recent hit, " Flowers Need Rain " with Banx & Ranx. Landing the #1 spot on the Shazam Chart in Canada, achieving platinum status, and reaching a Top 5 spot at Top 40 radio, " Flowers Need Rain " showcases Preston's further emergence in popular music.



