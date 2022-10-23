Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Jazz 23/10/2022

Holly Cole Releases Reissue Combining Two Holiday Classic Albums Baby It's Cold Outside & Christmas Blues

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning jazz songstress Holly Cole releases a reissue, combining two of her most beloved holiday albums Baby It's Cold Outside and Christmas Blues into comprehensive, remastered package out today via Universal Music. The reissue brings together songs from the Holly Cole Trio's first-ever recording of the Christmas Blues EP from 1989 alongside the 2001 quintessential Christmas album, Baby It's Cold Outside which have been painstakingly remastered. The reissue is released as a 180-gram LP and also as a CD and will be available digitally across all streaming platforms just in time for the holidays, fans can getthe album now.

The material on this re-release ranges from the very intimate and serious musicianship of a piano andvocal trio that honed its skills playing live together in the Queen West "alternative music" scene of Toronto in the late 80's to the excitement of the accompaniment a large jazz orchestra, arranged and conducted by pianist Aaron Davis.

Musical highlights include Cole's interpretation of the Vince Guaraldi classic "Christmastime is Here," Cole's intimately impassioned cover from the original Christmas Blues EP and Chrissie Hynde's "Two Thousand Miles." The addition of the intimate Trio tracks from the Christmas Blues EP juxtaposebeautifully with the likes of the orchestral versions of "Santa Baby", "'Zat You Santa Claus," Wildwood Carol" and "Christmas Is," giving Cole plenty of opportunity to show off her range, vocally and emotionality. Cole playfully scats her way through "Sleigh Ride" (accompanied solely by bassist David Piltch), gets low and sultry for "What About Me," and gives soft, delicate performances on songs like "I'll Be Home for Christmas". As an added present, while researching the original masters, a previously un-released fun version of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" which has been added for the first time as a Bonus track. See below for full track listing.

Baby It's Cold Outside and I Have The Christmas Blues Tracklisting:

Vinyl:

LP SIDE A
The Christmas Blues
Santa Baby
The Christmas Song
I'd Like To Hitch A Ride With Santa Claus
Wildwood Carol
Christmas Is
Christmas Time Is Here
Baby, It's Cold Outside

LP SIDE B
Two Thousand Miles
'Zat You Santa Claus
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Sleighride
If We Make It Through December
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
What About Me

CD/Digital:
1. Santa Clause is Coming To Town
2. Two Thousand Miles
3. Santa Baby
4. Christmas Time Is Here
5. Baby Its Cold Outside
6. Christmas Blues
7. Sleigh Ride
8. Wildwood Carol
9. I'd Like To Hitch a Ride w/Santa Claus
10. If We Make It Through December
11. Christmas Song
12. Christmas Is
13. I'll Be Home For Christmas
14. What About Me
15. Zat You Santa Claus
16. Please Come Home For Christmas






