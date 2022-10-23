Banx & Ranx Return To Their Sonic Roots With New Single "Balenciaga" Ft. Dancehall Heavyweights Konshens And Demarco





Channeling the strength of their creative union, Banx & Ranx have surged to the forefront of popular music both behind-the-scenes as producers and in the spotlight as artists. Tallying over 2 billion streams worldwide and over 1 billion YouTube views, the Latin GRAMMY® Award-nominated Montréal duo — Zacharie "Soké" Raymond and Yannick "KNY Factory" Rastogi — attribute their success to their collaborative style in the studio and their talent for infusing their signature ECM (Electronic Caribbean Music) sound. Since becoming an artistic duo in 2014, their chemistry ignited the career-changing experiences of producing, co-writing and collaborating with international megastars such as Dua Lipa, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Ty Dolla $ign, Sia, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The multi-Platinum duo Banx & Ranx release their brand-new single " Balenciaga " via Universal Music, and Polydor France. Co-produced by Banx & Ranx and Canadian-Dominican producer Real Mind, the dancehall and reggaeton smash notes a return to what Banx & Ranx's signature ECM (Electronic Caribbean Music) sound is rooted in. Featuring vocals from Jamaican artists and dancehall luminaries Konshens and Demarco, " Balenciaga " is slated to be the next bashment anthem."Over the years we've experimented with many genres, but we've always loved playing with the balance of underground club, pop and Caribbean sounds. With 'Balenciaga', we're getting back to that," say Banx & Ranx. On teaming up with Konshens and Demarco, Banx & Ranx share that the collaboration came together organically. "Demarco loved what we did with Sean Paul on his new album, so he reached out about collaborating with us. He loved the beats we sent over and suggested we get Konshens on the track and of course we were down to bring his talent in on the song as well!"Since signing with Universal Music earlier this year, Banx & Ranx have proven they are two of the most prolific songwriters and producers in the country. Over the past seven months, they've consistently dropped new music including three consecutive Top 10 hit singles ("CTRL + ALT + DEL" and " Headphones " with Rêve and " Flowers Need Rain " with Preston Pablo), have collaborated with the incomparable Cirque de Soleil as Musical Directors of their show MŪV, and have run dozens of songwriting camps producing, writing and collaborating with artists from around the world.The Multi-Platinum producers have infused their signature ECM sound into several notable releases this year including Shenseea's album ALPHA which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Chart, Sean Paul's album Scorcha which landed him his 10th Billboard-charting album, and a string of hit singles with the breakout Canadian artists signed to Banx & Ranx's Montréal-based label 31 East. Their Platinum Certified single "CTRL + ALT + DEL" with dance-pop artist Rêve became the #1 most added song at Canadian radio, reached #8 on the Canadian Top 40 radio chart and has accumulated over 52 million streams to date. Banx & Ranx continued to dominate the air waves with their follow-up banger, the Gold Certified single " Headphones " featuring Rêve, which landed the artists two of Canada's most sought-after radio accolades: the iHeartRadio Future Star and the Rogers One to Watch, reached #9 on the Top 40 chart, crowned them the title of YouTube Trending Artist on the Rise and has accumulated over 13 million streams. Their third radio single, " Flowers Need Rain " with singer-songwriter Preston Pablo, has also been certified Platinum, hit #1 on the Canada Discovery Shazam charts, was the #1 most added song at Canadian radio, hit #5 on the Top 40 Canadian radio chart, landed the titles of Stingray's Trending Track and Rogers One To Watch, and has racked up 26 million streams to date.With several other collaborations due to be released this year, Banx & Ranx are only further cementing their role as two of the most sought-after creative minds in the industry.Channeling the strength of their creative union, Banx & Ranx have surged to the forefront of popular music both behind-the-scenes as producers and in the spotlight as artists. Tallying over 2 billion streams worldwide and over 1 billion YouTube views, the Latin GRAMMY® Award-nominated Montréal duo — Zacharie "Soké" Raymond and Yannick "KNY Factory" Rastogi — attribute their success to their collaborative style in the studio and their talent for infusing their signature ECM (Electronic Caribbean Music) sound. Since becoming an artistic duo in 2014, their chemistry ignited the career-changing experiences of producing, co-writing and collaborating with international megastars such as Dua Lipa, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Ty Dolla $ign, Sia, David Guetta, Shenseea, Ellie Goulding, Sean Paul, Diplo, Major Lazer, Gorillaz and many more established artists. Multifaceted globally successful producers, songwriters and artists, Banx & Ranx have partnered with Universal Music Canada for the next chapter of their careers with the joint focus of signing and elevating the next generation of Canadian artists bound for international acclaim.



