Drake & 21 Savage Announce Joint Album 'Her Loss'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Drake and 21 Savage have announced a new joint album due out on Friday, Oct. 28.
On Saturday, the rappers debuted the long-awaited video for their chart-topping collaboration "Jimmy Cooks" and revealed plans for a joint album called "Her Loss".

Midway through the three-minute clip, a message appeared on screen announcing the title and Oct. 28 release date. They also previewed what appears to be a new song from the project.

This marks Drake's second album this year following Honestly, Nevermind, which debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned the No. 1 hit "Jimmy Cooks." Following the album's release, Drake will perform his first show at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York on Nov. 11.
(Also, Variety notes that the name of the song, "Jimmy Cooks," is presumably a reference to Drake's Degrassi character, Jimmy Brooks, so that's a fun little Easter egg for Degrassi fans. Bonus!)

21 Savage, who celebrates his 30th birthday today, hasn't released an album since 2020's Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin.
Prior to "Jimmy Cooks," the two collaborated on several tracks including "Mr. Right Now," "Sneakin'," and "Knife Talk."
"Jimmy Cooks" video would come out on 21 Savage's 30th birthday - watch the music video below on Top40-Charts.com








