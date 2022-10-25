Kid Cudi Blasts Off With First-Ever Man On The Moon Trilogy Box Set For November 4

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum sonic visionary, artist, producer, and director Kid Cudi
proudly presents the Man On The Moon Trilogy
Box Set, which will be available for pre-order as of 10/22 and delivering, on Friday November 4, 2022 exclusively through Kid Cudi's webstore via Republic/ UMe. This is a limited-run product that will sell out!
For the first time ever, this expansive collection boasts all three entries of his influential, critically celebrated, and chart-topping epic Man On The Moon Trilogy. Adding another dimension to this must-have for collectors, 21st century world renowned fine artists KAWS personally designed the limited-edition box set packaging. Beyond spanning 6 vinyl LPs, the package includes a booklet with rare never-before-seen photos. Check out the full track listing below.
In tandem with the Man On The Moon Trilogy
Box Set, it's no surprise that Cudi and KAWS also teamed up to deliver fans an exclusive merchandise capsule. The line is comprised of signature heavyweight tees and crewnecks that highlight the box set art across 5 styles. Much like the box set itself, this capsule will only be available for a limited time.
The Man On The Moon Trilogy
Box Set follows the release of Entergalactic, Kid Cudi's eighth full-length studio album and new animated NETFLIX special. Both the Entergalactic LP and film dropped this past September
30.
Cudi recently completed the North American leg of his To the Moon - 2022 World Tour. He will finish up with a European run next month stopping at The O2 in London, Verti Music
Hall in Berlin, AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Palais 12 in Brussels, and the Zenith in Paris, with Milan closing out the tour at Fabrique on November 22. All remaining dates are below.
Cudi stands on the precipice of a major moment once again. 2020's Man On The Moon III: The Chosen crash landed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 as his fifth Top 10 debut on the respective chart, while the single "Tequila Shots
" is now platinum. However, he initially blasted off into history with Man on the Moon: The End of Day in 2009. It has since gone double-platinum, garnered three GRAMMY® Award nominations, and seized a spot on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time." A year later, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager claimed #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and went platinum.
"To The Moon
" Tour 2022 (remaining dates):
Sat Nov 12, 2022 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music
Hall
Sun Nov 13, 2022 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
Tue Nov 15, 2022 - London, UK - The O2
Thu Nov 17, 2022 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12
Sun Nov 20, 2022 - Paris, France - Zenith
Tue Nov 22, 2022 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique
TRACKLISTING:
Man On The Moon: The End Of Day
In My Dreams (Cudder Anthem)
Soundtrack
2 My Life
Simple
As…
Solo Dolo (Nightmare)
Heart
Of A Lion (Kid Cudi Theme Music)
My World [feat. Billy Craven)
Day 'N' Night (nightmare)
Sky Might Fall
Enter Galactic (Love Connection Part I)
Alive (Nightmare) [feat. Ratatat]
Cudi ZOne
Make Her Say [feat. Kanye West, Common]
Pursuit Of Happiness [feat. MGMT, Ratatat]
Hyyerr [feat. Chip Tha Ripper]
Up Up & Away
Man On The Moon
T.G.I.F. [feat. Chip Tha Ripper]
Is There Any Love [feat. Wale]
Man On The Moon II: The Legend Of Mr. Rager
Scott Mescudi Vs. The World [feat. CeeLo Green]
REVOFEV
Don't Play This Song [feat. Mary J. Blige]
We Aite (Wake Your Mind Up)
Marijuana
Mojo So Dope
Ashin' Kusher
Erase Me - Main [feat. Kanye West]
Wild'n Cuz I'm Young
The Mood
MANIAC
Mr. Rager
These Worries [feat. Mary J. Blige]
The End [feat. GLC, Chip Tha Ripper, Nicole
Wray]
All Along
GHOST!
Trapped In My Mind
Man On The Moon III: The Chosen
Beautiful Trip
Tequila Shots
Another Day
She Knows This
Dive
Damaged
Heaven
On Earth
Show Out [feat. Skepta, Pop Smoke]
Solo Dolo, Pt. III
Sad People
Elsie's Baby Boy (flashback)
Sept. 16
The Void
Lovin' Me [feat. Phoebe Bridgers]
The Pale Moonlight
Rockstar Knights [feat. Trippie Redd]
14 Da Kidz
Lord I Know