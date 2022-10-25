Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Classical 25/10/2022

Tyondai Braxton Shares 'Telekinesis' Album Preview Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tyondai Braxton has shared a preview video of the first studio recording of Telekinesis - an eighty-seven-piece work for electric guitars, orchestra, choir and electronics - due November 11 on New Amsterdam / Nonesuch Records.
Featuring the Metropolis Ensemble conducted by Andrew Cyr, the Brooklyn Youth Chorus conducted by Dianne Berkun Menaker, and chamber choir The Crossing conducted by Donald Nally, Telekinesis is the first studio recording of the work. The Guardian calls it "a superpower-themed symphony... a titanic composition."

Telekinesis is the result of a co-commission by the Southbank Centre London and Musica Nova, Helsinki Festival. The world premiere took place on April 18, 2018, at Queen Elizabeth Hall with the BBC Concert Orchestra and BBC Singers, followed by a performance at Helsinki Festival by the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra. André de Ridder conducted both performances.

Braxton calls Telekinesis "the latest and largest example of intersections between my electronic music and notated music, both sonically and philosophically." Throughout the recording and production process, Braxton sought to "create an environment where electronic instruments and acoustic instruments coexist in a place that feels balanced and organic." To achieve that, the orchestra, choir, and electronics were tracked section by section at Oktaven Audio in Mt Vernon, New York from August 2021 to March 2022 by engineer Ryan Streber. This allowed for a hyper-detailed mix session with Seth Manchester at Machines with Magnets in Pawtucket, RI. As a studio recording, the mix recreates how an orchestra would be placed (with some exceptions) but is exaggerated in its width and in the closeness and depth of certain instruments surrounding the listener.

Braxton says: "As a science fiction and horror fan, the initial idea was to write an opera based on the Japanese manga masterpiece Akira, although over time, I realized I was more interested in the story as an invisible thematic guide rather than something more literal. Among a number of storylines in Akira is the idea that a young boy comes upon the ability to move objects and generate energy with his mind. Entirely enthralled with his own power and apparent limitless potential, and despite his inability to physically and mentally control this force, he launches unrestrained into its use. Ultimately, his hubris overtakes and destroys him. The power of the mind has been a compelling consideration for me and is an underlying theme in this piece."






