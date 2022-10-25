Alicia Keys Announces First Christmas Album "Santa Baby"





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 15-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist and globally celebrated music superstar Alicia Keys announces Santa Baby, her first-ever holiday album, which will be released on November 4 exclusively on Apple Music in spatial audio. Santa Baby will be the first release on Alicia Keys Records.The 11-track album will feature Keys' soulful, raw, fresh reimagining of seven beloved holiday classics as well as four original songs written by Keys. The album was recorded this summer while Alicia was on her sold-out European tour. The album's first single 'December Back 2 June' will be released October 28."I love this music! It feels so good!" says Keys. "I picked each song based on my all-time favorites and I wrote the new ones based on real holiday emotions and stories. The holidays are such a beautiful time to slow down, be with the ones you love and make meaning! Santa Baby is definitely going to be the perfect holiday soundtrack. I can't wait for you to fall in love with it." Santa Baby arrives just in time for the holiday season on the heels of Keys' sold-out North American leg of her wildly successful ALICIA + KEYS World Tour, which earned rave reviews. The New York Post dubbed Keys "already-legendary," Los Angeles Magazine hailed her as "an icon in her own right," and the Tampa Bay Times deemed her "one of the greatest musicians and singers of all time." The ALICIA + KEYS World Tour, which saw Keys play 33 shows across the U.S. and Canada, featured a long list of the artist's musical collaborators who made guest appearances across the tour. Those guests included Jill Scott, Brandi Carlile, Miguel, Khalid, Lucky Daye, Brent Faiyez and H.E.R., among others.



