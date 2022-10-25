Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 25/10/2022

Clean Bandit & Elley Duhe Release 'Don't Leave Me Lonely'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Prolific pop outfit Clean Bandit have enlisted fast-rising US singer-songwriter Elley Duhé for new single 'Don't Leave Me Lonely'.

Again demonstrating their versatility and willingness to work with an eclectic cast of collaborators, Duhé joins the multidisciplinary trio fresh from their recent release, 'Sad Girls' - a track that featured breakout rapper French The Kid and Afrobeats trailblazer, Rema.

Having already worked with the likes of Fred again.., Zedd and most recently, Meduza, Duhe's hushed, ethereal vocals are a perfect match for Bandit's increasingly experimental, otherworldly production.

Clean Bandit is: Grace Chatto, Jack Patterson and Luke Patterson.






