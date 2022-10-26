Craig David New Single And Video 'Better Days (I Came By Train)'



Speaking on the new song, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Craig David has today released a brand-new track 'Better Days (I came by train)', alongside a new animated music video.'Better Days' is inspired by Craig David's passion for the environment and sheds light on the importance of making more sustainable choices, such as travelling by train, in the form of a heartfelt love song. Taking the train instead of driving creates 70% less CO2, so swapping to train is one of the biggest impacts you can have on your carbon footprint.The new R&B track feels like an instant classic. It's a love song to the planet and expresses his fear that if we don't make a "meaningful change" we might lose it. The lyrics go on to reveal how he's hoping for 'the little things we know can make a beautiful change' and alludes to his enthusiasm for sustainable living, as he sings 'that's why I'm happy that I came by train'.The music video produced and directed by the award-winning Golden Wolf at Stink, was designed to bring the lyrics to life and raise awareness of climate emergency, which studies (such as this) have shown is a vital step in encouraging behavioural change.Speaking on the new song, Craig David said: Writing this was a real passion project for me as I want to help raise awareness of the impact our choices can have on the environment. Even swapping just one journey from car or plane to train can make a significant difference - it's a no-brainer if you want to do your bit to help towards a better future! Even the smallest things can make a beautiful change.



