Rita Ora And Taika Waititi To Host MTV EMAs

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MTV today confirmed award-winning global superstar Rita Ora and Academy Award-winning and GRAMMY Award-winning writer, director, and actor Taika Waititi will host the "MTV EMAs" 2022, broadcasting live from Dusseldorf, Germany on Sunday, November 13th."We're excited to host this year's MTV EMAs and celebrate the best musicians and performances from around the world," said Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. "We look forward to sharing the evening with all of these talented artists."Added Ora, "I'm thrilled to be back hosting, and sharing the stage with Taika makes it all the more special. We've got it all at this year's EMAs, fun surprises, fantastic fashion, comedy, and above all amazing music! We can't wait for audiences to share these moments with us.""Rita Ora is a long-time MTV/EMA favorite and together with the multi-talented Taika Waititi, we're absolutely certain this powerhouse duo will set the stage for one electrifying night of global music celebration," said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events at Paramount, and Chief Content Officer of Music for Paramount+. Rita Ora is an international critically acclaimed singer-songwriter with 10 billion world-wide streams, four #1 UK singles and holds the record for the most Top 10 singles for a British female artist in the UK in history with a total of 13. Ora is currently working on her third album, which is set for release in 2023. Her upcoming work follows previously releases, Bang with GRAMMY-winning Kazakh DJ and record producer Imanbek, and Phoenix, which has amassed over 4 billion streams worldwide, spawned 3 platinum singles and includes "Lonely Together," her collaboration with Avicii which won "Best Dance" VMA at the MTV Video Music Awards. In addition, her debut album Ora debuted at #1 on the UK charts and was certified platinum.



