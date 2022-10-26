Saweetie Announces 'The Single Life' Project With New Partnership With Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To celebrate Saweetie's new music project "The Single Life", Saweetie and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey hosted an event as part of the Grammy-nominated artist's partnership with the brand.Guests were invited to an invite-only private event in Hollywood with a speakeasy theme. The event featured music played by DJ Miss Milan, light bites, and branded photo moments throughout the venue. The Grammy-nominated artist showcased five signature Jack Honey cocktails including Saweet & Sour, Big Mouf Blogs, Shot O' Clock, That Potion, and Spin Da Block."I've been waiting for the right moment to speak about The Single Life project and there is no one I'd rather celebrate with than my friends at Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey," said Saweetie. "From multiple event activations over the years to my own signature Jack Honey cocktails, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey has created the space for me to express myself authentically. It's been a great partnership with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey and I'm excited to share this night with them!"This event was managed and executed by The Wife of The Party. Entertainment marketing agency FlyteVu.com facilitated the Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey and Saweetie partnership.Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places.Jack Daniel's is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel's is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.Flaunting nineties rhyme reverence, fashion-forward fire, and endless charisma, Saweetie-born Diamonté Harper-can go bar-for-bar with the best of 'em, and fans and critics immediately recognized and responded to that. Within six months, she cracked 100 million cumulative streams, garnered a gold plaque, and earned the praise of Billboard, The FADER, and Noisey as Los Angeles Times pegged her as "one to watch."Drawing on a passion for poetry and numerous years of rapping in the car, she turned her love for words into vivid verses during 2018 on the High Maintenance EP with her smash hit "ICY GRL'' earning an RIAA platinum certification. 2019 saw the release of Saweetie's ICY EP, spawning double-platinum viral sensation " My Type " as well as a 2020 BET Awards nomination for "Best Female Hip Hop Artist."As a businesswoman, she launched her sold-out ICY jewelry line and partnered with PrettyLittleThing for a 50-piece capsule collection. Meanwhile, everyone from Gwen Stefani to David Guetta, Dua Lipa to Wiz Khalifa, and Mulatto to G-Eazy has enlisted her for guest spots. Saweetie dominates the charts and commands social media with more than 10 million Instagram followers, a 2022 Game Changer Billboard Award, and brand partnerships with Quay, Revlon, and more. A true fashionista, she has graced the cover of Cosmopolitan, Maxim, Elite Daily, and Wonderland, in addition to appearing in C.R. Fashion Book, Variety, Interview, Fast Company, Vogue, and Harper's Bazaar.



