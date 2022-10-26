Adele To Release 'I Drink Wine' Music Video Today







New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Adele has announced the new music video for "I Drink Wine," a track off her recent album "30." The music video will be released today, October 26. "The I Drink Wine video was the first one I shot for this album. And it's finally coming out tomorrow," Adele shared in a tweet. "I'm excited for you to see it and I can't wait to see some of you tonight!" Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25".Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and " Hello " won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for " Skyfall ", a James Bond theme song.



