Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood & More To Perform At The 56th Annual CMA Awards

The first "CMA Awards Banquet and Show" was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time - making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA's other two television properties, "CMA Fest" and "CMA Country Christmas." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Country Music Association has announced the initial lineup of performers for "The 56th Annual CMA Awards." Offering a mix of first-time nominees, along with reigning CMA Awards winners, artists taking the stage for performances this year include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band.The broadcast will open with a star-studded tribute to Country Music Hall of Fame lagend Loretta Lynn. Hosted by Bryan and Peyton Manning, Country Music's Biggest Night™ broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday, Nov. 9 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC and available next day on Hulu.CMA Awards co-host and nominee this year, Bryan will deliver a moving performance of his latest single "Country On." The most nominated female artist of all time, with three nominations this year including CMA Entertainer of the Year, Lambert will perform her song "Geraldene" from her CMA Album of the Year-nominated Palomino.Reigning CMA Female Vocalist and five-time nominee this year Pearce will perform a special song from her most recent album. With three nominations this year including CMA Entertainer of the Year, Underwood will perform her newest single "Hate My Heart." Receiving his first CMA Entertainer of the Year nod, two-time nominee this year Wallen will perform his latest single "You Proof."Don't miss special collaborations from CMA Single of the Year nominee this year Ballerini, performing her new song "YOU'RE DRUNK, GO HOME" featuring Clarkson and Pearce. Three-time CMA Awards nominee this year HARDY will be joined by Wilson, the top nominee this year with six nods, for their powerful duet "wait in the truck."Vying for CMA Vocal Group this year, Zac Brown Band will perform their latest single "Out In The Middle," featuring reigning CMA New Artist of the Year Allen and blues guitar phenom King.Additional performers and presenters for "The 56th Annual CMA Awards" will be announced in the weeks ahead. Stay tuned to CMAawards.com for more details.Tickets for "The 56th Annual CMA Awards" are on-sale today starting at 10:00 AM/CT through Ticketmaster.Winners of "The 56th Annual CMA Awards" will be determined in a final round of voting by eligible voting CMA members. The third and final ballot is open now for CMA members, with voting for the CMA Awards final ballot closing Friday, Oct. 28 (6:00 PM/CT)."The 56th Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alan Carter is the Director and Jon Macks is the Head Writer.For more information on "The 56th Annual CMA Awards," please visit CMAawards.com, subscribe to emails, and follow CMA on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter. Fans can listen to music featuring the CMA Awards nominees and performers, on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Soundcloud, Spotify, and YouTube.To celebrate "The 56th Annual CMA Awards," the official merchandise line featuring tees, crewneck, bomber jacket and other gifts is now available online. Fans can order by Monday, Oct. 31 to receive before the show. Merchandise will also be sold on-site at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 9.The first "CMA Awards Banquet and Show" was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time - making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA's other two television properties, "CMA Fest" and "CMA Country Christmas."



