Pop / Rock 27/10/2022

Watch Adele's 'I Drink Wine' Music Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Adele has released the new music video for "I Drink Wine," a track off her recent album "30."
"The I Drink Wine video was the first one I shot for this album. And it's finally coming out tomorrow," Adele said in a tweet before the visual's release. "I'm excited for you to see it and I can't wait to see some of you tonight!"

Adele released her brand new studio album, "30" in 2021. The highly-anticipated release was the singer's first new album in six years. The album includes the record-breaking #1 single "Easy On Me."

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.






