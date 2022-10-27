Billie Eilish, Doja Cat & More Join Audible's New Original Series 'Origins'





Produced by



The line-up of artists that will be featured in the debut season of Origins includes Academy and multi-Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish, Grammy winner Doja Cat, multi Latin Grammy winner Camilo, the youngest recipient of the Best Reggae Album Grammy award, Koffee, emerging audio-visual artist and rap pioneer Tobe Nwigwe, Grammy Award-winning producer, filmmaker, composer and rapper Flying Lotus, pop sensation King Princess and Grammy-nominated country music star Mickey Guyton.



"Audible has been fortunate to work with some of the most beloved and iconic musicians of our time through our 'Words + Music' series - one that focuses on the work of immensely talented artists and their incredible and varied impacts musically and personally, and has struck a chord with Audible listeners," said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible.



"As we continue to dive head first into our expanding music vertical, we are thrilled to introduce Origins, a transcendent audio experience. This series breaks down the barrier between artist and human, as we get up close and personal with these remarkable contemporary musicians and find the source of each of their creative drives."



In reflecting on her own origin story and where it has led her,







The award-winning musicians bringing Origins to life join an extensive list of artists spanning genre and generation that have collaborated with Audible for their innovative 'Words + Music' originals including John Legend, Pete Townshend, Beck, Chuck D, Liz Phair, Eddie Vedder, Sharon Van Etten, Alice Cooper, Elvis Costello, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Audible, Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, today announced a new original series that furthers their dedication to music storytelling and compliments their acclaimed "Words + Music'' catalog, which now features over thirty volumes.Produced by Fresh Produce Media, Origins is an eight-part audio experience featuring boundary-breaking musicians in their most intimate form as they interpret the question, "Where are you from?" Each episode brings listeners closer to the moments that shaped some of today's most notable artists through a mix of spoken narrative, immersive sound design, and original music performances. All eight installments of Origins will be available November 17 on Audible.The line-up of artists that will be featured in the debut season of Origins includes Academy and multi-Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish, Grammy winner Doja Cat, multi Latin Grammy winner Camilo, the youngest recipient of the Best Reggae Album Grammy award, Koffee, emerging audio-visual artist and rap pioneer Tobe Nwigwe, Grammy Award-winning producer, filmmaker, composer and rapper Flying Lotus, pop sensation King Princess and Grammy-nominated country music star Mickey Guyton."Audible has been fortunate to work with some of the most beloved and iconic musicians of our time through our 'Words + Music' series - one that focuses on the work of immensely talented artists and their incredible and varied impacts musically and personally, and has struck a chord with Audible listeners," said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible."As we continue to dive head first into our expanding music vertical, we are thrilled to introduce Origins, a transcendent audio experience. This series breaks down the barrier between artist and human, as we get up close and personal with these remarkable contemporary musicians and find the source of each of their creative drives."In reflecting on her own origin story and where it has led her, Billie Eilish said, "It was so weird to me when I was first coming up and, and the thing everybody said was, like, 'Billie Eilish's music is so depressing and it's so sad and it's too dark,' and I was like, 'What are you talking about? Have you listened to The Beatles and While My Guitar Gently Weeps and Yesterday and Lana Del Rey? Like, what the hell?' It was so surprising to me that people thought anything I was creating was dark. I mean, it's real." Doja Cat said, "I've always tried to bring my fans into my world. I am more interested in being myself than what others want me to be. I want people to get a real understanding of who I am, and I think Origins will help them do that."The award-winning musicians bringing Origins to life join an extensive list of artists spanning genre and generation that have collaborated with Audible for their innovative 'Words + Music' originals including John Legend, Pete Townshend, Beck, Chuck D, Liz Phair, Eddie Vedder, Sharon Van Etten, Alice Cooper, Elvis Costello, Laura Jane Grace, Santana, Rhiannon Giddens, Tenacious D, Tariq Trotter, Sleater-Kinney, Gary Clark Jr., Steve Earle, Billie Joe Armstrong, Yo-Yo Ma, Sting, Jonathan Biss, Smokey Robinson, Rufus Wainwright, Alanis Morissette, T Bone Burnett, Sheryl Crow, Tom Morello, St. Vincent, Common, James Taylor and Patti Smith.



