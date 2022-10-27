Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 27/10/2022

Modern Rock Band Wicked Love Releases Self-titled Debut Single "Wicked Love" To All Major Platforms!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Modern rock band Wicked Love released their self-titled debut single "Wicked Love" to all major platforms. The single is from their EP Wild Ride.
"Wicked Love is a powerfully energetic song loaded with old school sunset strip vibes that you'll be singing along to for days!" says the band.

Coming in hot from Charleston, SC, Wicked Love is a hard hitting new rock band with old school flavor. Their music is a captivating and catchy blend of pop, metal, and rock'n'roll. Wicked Love has opened for artist such as Five Finger Death Punch, Seether, and Hellyeah.

Wicked Love Show Dates:
Oct. 29th Wicked Love Halloween Bash @ Trolley Pub in Summerville, SC
Nov. 10th Local Metal Showcase @ The Music Farm in Charleston, SC
Dec. 2nd The Lonely Ones w/ Wicked Love @ Trolley Pub in Summerville, SC

Wicked Love is:
Brendan Ferreira - Lead Vox
Austin Livingston - Lead Guitar/Backing Vox
Brad Krug - Rhythm Guitar/Backing Vox
Shane Dwyer - Bass/Backing Vox
Josh Proctor - Drums






