Modern Rock Band Wicked Love Releases Self-titled Debut Single "Wicked Love" To All Major Platforms!

Josh Proctor - Drums New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Modern rock band Wicked Love released their self-titled debut single "Wicked Love" to all major platforms. The single is from their EP Wild Ride."Wicked Love is a powerfully energetic song loaded with old school sunset strip vibes that you'll be singing along to for days!" says the band.Coming in hot from Charleston, SC, Wicked Love is a hard hitting new rock band with old school flavor. Their music is a captivating and catchy blend of pop, metal, and rock'n'roll. Wicked Love has opened for artist such as Five Finger Death Punch, Seether, and Hellyeah.Wicked Love Show Dates:Oct. 29th Wicked Love Halloween Bash @ Trolley Pub in Summerville, SCNov. 10th Local Metal Showcase @ The Music Farm in Charleston, SCDec. 2nd The Lonely Ones w/ Wicked Love @ Trolley Pub in Summerville, SCWicked Love is:Brendan Ferreira - Lead VoxAustin Livingston - Lead Guitar/Backing VoxBrad Krug - Rhythm Guitar/Backing VoxShane Dwyer - Bass/Backing VoxJosh Proctor - Drums



