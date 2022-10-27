Philadelphia Rockers Soraia Releasing 10-Song LP 'Bloom' This Friday



"Ultimately, our new album is about rising above all of the slights, injuries, and traumas we've all experienced - personally and together - and positioning ourselves into a new place we've chosen. A place with renewed courage and vitality. We realize we are all deserving of a life driven by our choices and power," affirms ZouZou Mansour, lead singer and lyricist for Soraia.



The release comes as their single "I Seek Fire" continues to move up the Billboard charts, where it's expected to crack the Top 20 this week (it's currently at #21).



Pre-save the upcoming album 'Bloom' here: orcd.co/soraiabloom



Coming off the massive chart success of the 2021 single "Tight Lipped" and 2020 breakthrough album 'Dig Your Roots, the deeply personal new album finds Soraia covering new ground both sonically and lyrically.



Track Listing:

1 Jokers, Thieves, and Liars

2 Tight-Lipped

3 I Seek Fire

4 Broken Cocoon

5 She's Already Dead

6 Hammer and the Anvil

7 Secret Medicine

8 Strutter

9 Jackson's Song

10 Mephistopheles



Upcoming shows:

10/31 Providence, RI // Dusk

11/1 New Haven, CT // Cafe Nine

11/2 Troy, NY // The Hangar on The Hudson

11/4 New York City, NY // Berlin Under A

12/10 Philadelphia, PA // Kung Fu Necktie Bloom Album Release Event



Anyone who's overcome mental, physical, emotional, or spiritual barriers will relate deeply to Bloom, Soraia's upcoming ten-song collection, 'Bloom.'



Soraia's third studio album with Wicked Cool Records showcases tragic romance, awakened passion, fiery desire, and lost identity - yet is ultimately filled with their consistent foreboding of hope. These themes - combined with the band's signature hard rocking, motivating sound - create a unique listening experience. 'Bloom' inevitably empowers the listener to make the change they choose- it advocates speaking your truth and living your life - consequences be damned.



'Bloom' builds on the themes established throughout the band's career. Their first studio album 'Dead Reckoning' (2017) featured songs defining where they stood from the viewpoint of where they'd been. 2020's 'Dig Your Roots' was all about accepting who and what they are, and 'Bloom' - the third in the series - is about letting go of all these things and finding that new place: musically, as a group, and as individuals. If 2020 taught us anything—it is how to unapologetically stand up proudly for who and what we are.



Though the album focuses on hard-driving melodies, the band passionately explores new territory in some tender moments. 'Jackson's Song' - a surprisingly simple song yet beautifully tragic love story between two bikers - is a vulnerable spot on the album. It's one partner's confession of her changing emotions and personhood that ends in a solid moment fated by twisted loyalty. Another anthemic song is the soul-defining and very personal 'Mephistopheles' which closes the record. A claim on current culture mirrored in an intimately personal experience, Mephistopheles himself is a charmer - both wildly alluring and utterly deadly. The song's highlight is the dark angelic backgrounds in the final chorus—a statement that visually brings to mind Dante's Inferno. ''Mephistopheles' is about a real experience and holds its place at the end of our record for a reason…." affirms ZouZou Mansour, lead singer and lyricist for Soraia.



With every release, Soraia continues to gain experience, momentum, and strength. They have garnered the attention of many soulful rock legends in the music business, including Jon Bon Jovi, Steven Van Zandt, and Joan Jett. The core band features ZouZou Mansour (lead vocals),



Soraia does what they do best on 'Bloom': shine and reflect through personal stories a universal identity we all share. Their songs promise life after loss, and survival that is both fragile and tough.

'Bloom' is the promise of redemption, newfound passion, and dark warriorhood. The black lotus rising from the mud that blooms into the most beautiful flower: it blossoms from its sin, scars, and final survival—a spirit brimming with strength. What has kept these warriors together through thick and thin is that bond. That darkness. That hope: To grow together.

We will keep telling our stories.



Soraia is:

ZouZou Mansour - Lead Vocals, Tambourine



Brianna Sig - Drums, Backing Vocals



Other Players:

Mike Dudolevitch - Lead and Rhythm Guitars, piano ("I Seek Fire")

John Hildenbrand - Organ



Additional Musicians:

Geoff Sanoff - additional background vocals, additional percussion, 12-string electric guitars on "Jackson's Song"

Steve LaFashia - additional rhythm guitar and solo on "I Seek Fire"/ Additional rhythm guitar on "Jokers, Thieves, and Liars" and "Mephistopheles"



Praise for Soraia:

"All rise for the fire and euphoria of Soraia...your road to garage-rock salvation."

"Soraia do an extremely effective job of recapturing that punk rock spirit and zeal, with lead singer ZouZou Mansour bringing that vintage glam rock appeal with her lively, spirited vocals."- V13

"Soraia are bringing back that 80's rock sneer - A brilliant riff, thrumming bassline and pure catchiness make up this cracking song."- Love It To Death Reviews

"This is garage rock out of the garage and aiming for arenas. "I Seek Fire" is just pure no nonsense rock 'n' roll with zero pretention."- If It's Too Loud

""I Seek Fire" is an excellent mix of aggressive riffs, high attitude and epic bold vocals. The song is sure to stop you in your tracks."- Click Roll Boom

