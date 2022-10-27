BBC Radio 1Xtra's Ace Announces 'Everything R&B' Live Dates & Touring Artists





LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) BBC Radio 1Xtra's R&B specialist and presenter, Ace has announced the cohort of emerging talent taking part in the inaugural Everything R&B Live. Four unsigned UK R&B artists, alongside five special guests, tour their home cities across the UK this November to develop their knowledge and connections within the live music industry, enhance their performance skills, and be introduced to new audiences.Monday 21st Nov - The Lubber Fiend, NewcastleTuesday 22nd Nov - District, LiverpoolWednesday 23rd Nov - Gullivers, Manchester Thursday 24th Nov - Nightowl, BirminghamFriday 25th Nov - 229, LondonThe artists are:- Birmingham born artist LANDEL continues to make a name for himself with his chilled demeanor and raw authentic lyrics, Starting out as a music video director before releasing his debut single back in 2018.- Newcastle based singer/ songwriter Maxine is a R&B/ soul artist. Self described as a 'big town girl making it out of a small town', she released her first single "Frontline" during the pandemic, paying homage to the frontline workers, and creating something to uplift through a dark time.- R&B singer, song-writer and producer TENN from Sheffield has been making waves in his hometown, and further afield, with his catchy lyrical content, and creative sample flips.- Yanti from London is an Indonesian & English singer heavily influenced by 90's R&B and soul music. Having grown up fascinated by 90s pop queens, the singer now writes about the things she's 'too afraid to talk about, the things that some people don't care to listen to in conversation.'Joining the touring artists at each hometown date will be soulful vocalist Shak Omar (Liverpool), punchy pop star meets classical pianist Lois Rae (Manchester), the BBC Introducing tipped Jamilah (Newcastle), and Wolverhampton native Cariss Auburn (Birmingham).A special surprise guest is to be announced for the final night of the tour in London.Dedicating his career to the championing of R&B music across radio and clubs, Ace is one of the most seasoned and sought-after DJ's in the UK. His never-ending support of UK R&B has seen a prominent resurgence in the genre, with interest from across the board and his shows are a springboard for new talent to have an opportunity to shine."We had a staggering amount of submissions from so many incredible R&B artists and vocalists from all over the UK and If I could take them all on tour with us I would but, we've managed to whittle it down to a number we believe not only showcases the amazing R&B talent we have in the UK, but also shines a light on the underrepresented cities making outstanding R&B music throughout the UK. I'm so excited to be bringing the first Everything R&B Tour to the masses, it's going to be a moment you won't want to miss" - Ace, BBC Radio 1Xtra's R&B specialist and presenter.



