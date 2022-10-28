Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 28/10/2022

Robert Evans Brand New Track 'Orange Skies'

Hot Songs Around The World

Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
84 entries in 23 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
176 entries in 25 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
277 entries in 22 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
705 entries in 28 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
304 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
177 entries in 12 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
178 entries in 17 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
179 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
255 entries in 16 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
182 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Robert Evans British DJ and music producer from Birmingham.
Djing alongside music DJs at the top of their game. Paul Van Dyk, Pete Tong, Judge Jules, Roger Sanchez, Paul Oakenfold and more.

Beginning in July 2021, Evans began releasing his original tunes on the major streaming services and online retailers. In addition to publishing his own music, with tracks being picked up by labels.

ORANGE SKIES is a lovely, upbeat House track available on all digital platforms via House Giant DeeVu Records.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0099239 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001347541809082 secs