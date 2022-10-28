Grammy Award-Winning Icon Shania Twain Announces Brand New Album 'Queen Of Me'





She excitedly heralds the highly anticipated album with a new song entitled "Last Day of Summer". The track unfolds as a nostalgic and cinematic anthem set in the final moments of everyone's favorite season. Delicate guitar melts into a steady beat and big screen-worthy strings as she nostalgically recalls, "The last time we were together the first thing I remember every time

Shania will make it feel like summer forever, like only she can...



Last month, she made a grand return with her latest single "Waking Up Dreaming." In addition to generating 1.8 million Spotify streams, the headline-making music video racked up 1.9 million YouTube views. Right out of the gate, Vulture hailed it as "a motivational, synth-laden pop-rocker with few of the country touches you'd expect from Twain, all of the glamour." Rolling Stone raved, "It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss." People affirmed, "Shania Twain is baring it all with her new era of music," and The Tennessean proclaimed, "Country icon Shania Twain's season in the sun continues with the release of 'Waking Up Dreaming'." Perhaps The TODAY Show summed it up best as "an absolute bop."



"Waking Up Dreaming" marked her first release in five years since 2017's critically acclaimed, Now, which bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and #1 on the Top Country Albums Chart upon arrival. It also arrives on the heels of her blockbuster career-spanning documentary Not Just A Girl—streaming on Netflix now. It was notably produced by Mercury Studios and directed by Joss Crowley. To accompany the film, she also presented the compilation album Not Just A Girl (The Highlights) available HERE. And in other news this once-in-a-generation Renaissance Woman joins the star-studded cast of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration in the role of Mrs. Potts, premiering on ABC December 15 and streaming on Disney+ as of December 16. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gearing up for another monumental chapter, five-time GRAMMY Award-winning legend and the best-selling female artist in country music history Shania Twain will release her new album, Queen of Me, on February 3, 2023. It notably stands out as her sixth original full-length offering, first record since 2017, and official debut for her new label partner Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records/Universal Music.She excitedly heralds the highly anticipated album with a new song entitled "Last Day of Summer". The track unfolds as a nostalgic and cinematic anthem set in the final moments of everyone's favorite season. Delicate guitar melts into a steady beat and big screen-worthy strings as she nostalgically recalls, "The last time we were together the first thing I remember every time September comes."Shania will make it feel like summer forever, like only she can...Last month, she made a grand return with her latest single "Waking Up Dreaming." In addition to generating 1.8 million Spotify streams, the headline-making music video racked up 1.9 million YouTube views. Right out of the gate, Vulture hailed it as "a motivational, synth-laden pop-rocker with few of the country touches you'd expect from Twain, all of the glamour." Rolling Stone raved, "It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss." People affirmed, "Shania Twain is baring it all with her new era of music," and The Tennessean proclaimed, "Country icon Shania Twain's season in the sun continues with the release of 'Waking Up Dreaming'." Perhaps The TODAY Show summed it up best as "an absolute bop.""Waking Up Dreaming" marked her first release in five years since 2017's critically acclaimed, Now, which bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and #1 on the Top Country Albums Chart upon arrival. It also arrives on the heels of her blockbuster career-spanning documentary Not Just A Girl—streaming on Netflix now. It was notably produced by Mercury Studios and directed by Joss Crowley. To accompany the film, she also presented the compilation album Not Just A Girl (The Highlights) available HERE. And in other news this once-in-a-generation Renaissance Woman joins the star-studded cast of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration in the role of Mrs. Potts, premiering on ABC December 15 and streaming on Disney+ as of December 16.



