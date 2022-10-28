Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 28/10/2022

Bruce Springsteen Interprets Soul Music Classic "Don't Play That Song" On New Look At His Upcoming Album 'Only The Strong Survive' (November 11)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bruce Springsteen has unveiled "Don't Play That Song" today, the final advance preview of his 21st studio album Only The Strong Survive out November 11 on Columbia Records. Behind a rich arrangement featuring strings, backing vocals and The E Street Horns, Springsteen offers a potent rendition of the chart-topper penned by Ahmet Ertegun and Betty Nelson, notably recorded by Ben E. King in 1962 and Aretha Franklin in 1970. With the release of "Don't Play That Song" an accompanying Thom Zimny-directed visual also arrives today, featuring a lively performance from Springsteen backed by a robust, extensive live band.
Listen to Springsteen's take on "Don't Play That Song" here: https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/DontPlayThatSong
Watch Springsteen's "Don't Play That Song" video directed by Thom Zimny here: https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/DontPlayThatSong/YouTube
Pre-order Only The Strong Survive here: https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/OnlyTheStrongSurvive

Only The Strong Survive was produced by Ron Aniello, engineered by Rob Lebret and executive produced by Jon Landau at Thrill Hill Recording in New Jersey. Lead vocals are performed by Bruce Springsteen. The fifteen-song collection features soul music greats from the legendary catalogues of Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax and many more. Previously released previews of the album include Frank Wilson's "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)" and The Commodores' "Nightshift," in addition to "Don't Play That Song." Also featured on Only The Strong Survive are guest vocals by Sam Moore, full string arrangements by Rob Mathes, and backing vocals by Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr., Dennis Collins and Fonzi Thornton.

ONLY THE STRONG SURVIVE:
1. Only the Strong Survive
2. Soul Days feat. Sam Moore
3. Nightshift
4. Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)
5. The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore
6. Turn Back the Hands of Time
7. When She Was My Girl
8. Hey, Western Union Man
9. I Wish It Would Rain
10. Don't Play That Song
11. Any Other Way
12. I Forgot to Be Your Lover feat. Sam Moore
13. 7 Rooms of Gloom
14. What Becomes of the Brokenhearted
15. Someday We'll Be Together






