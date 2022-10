Harry Styles "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" Official Video Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Harry Styles has premiered the official video for "Music For A Sushi Restaurant," the third official single from Harry's critically-acclaimed and Platinum-certified album Harry's House. The music video was directed by Aube Perrie and shot last month in Brooklyn, NY. Music For A Sushi Restaurant " is already RIAA-certified Gold and in the Top 10 at Pop radio, making Harry the first male artist to ever have three songs in the Top 10 at once (" As It Was ", " Late Night Talking " and " Music For A Sushi Restaurant "). With this positioning, Harry becomes the third artist in Pop Airplay chart history to achieve this feat.Earlier this year, " Music For A Sushi Restaurant " was also the soundtrack for a new Apple AirPods commercial. Harry donated his artist fee for the commercial to the International Rescue Committee (IRC).In less than 5 months, Harry's House has been RIAA-certified Platinum and has sold over 4 million copies worldwide. The album's first single " As It Was " has spent 15 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since release, marking the fourth-longest run at #1 on the Hot 100 in Billboard history. Harry is currently on the road with Love on Tour in support of Harry's House in stadiums and arenas across the world. See full list of dates at https://www.hstyles.co.uk/.