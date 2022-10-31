Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Lands As The Biggest Album Of The Decade & Biggest Debut Of Her Career With Nearly 1.6M Total Consumption In The US And 3M Worldwide

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
'Midnights' debuts at #1 around the World:
◦ #1 US
◦ #1 UK
◦ #1 Australia
◦ #1 Canada
◦ #1 France
◦ #1 Germany
◦ #1 Italy
◦ #1 Belgium
◦ #1 Ireland
◦ #1 Finland
◦ #1 Netherlands
◦ #1 New Zealand
◦ #1 Norway
◦ #1 Sweden
Taylor Swift
becomes the only artist to have five albums debut with over 1 million units sold in their first week in US Nielsen history
'Midnights' Surpasses 1 Billion Global Album Streams in under one week, a new career high
Taylor Swift
Now the #1 Best Selling Artist By Total
Album Units in the US in 2022
'Midnights' over 1 million US pure album sales in one week, first album to achieve this since her own 'reputation' (2017)
'Midnights' breaks record for biggest first week global Spotify streams for any album in five days of release
'Midnights' biggest first week global streams for any album in Amazon Music
history
'Midnights' Breaks record for biggest vinyl sales week for any album in Nielsen era
Breaks the all-time record for most single day streams for an artist catalog in global Spotify history (228 million)
Becomes Most Streamed Female Artist in Spotify history, first to cross 35 billion across all credits
'Midnights' Breaks Record for Highest First Week US Streams for any album in 2022
Ties Barbra Streisand
as the female artist with the most #1 albums in Billboard 200 history (11).
Becomes first female artist to have 11 albums debut at #1 on the Billboard 200
Extends record as female artist with the most weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200
'Midnights' #1 best-selling album of the year by any artist in US pure sales after 1 day of release
'Midnights' #1 best-selling album of the year by any artist in US vinyl sales after 1 day of release
'Midnights' first 1 million debut in the post-bundling era
No. 1 best-selling artist of the year in US pure album sales, first over 1 million
Extends record as the artist with the most weeks at #1 on the Billboard Artist 100 (51 weeks)
'Midnights' surpasses '1989' as the biggest US album debut in Taylor Swift's career
Spotify:
'Midnights' Breaks Record For Biggest Album Debut in Spotify History (186 million streams)
'Midnights' Breaks Record For Biggest Album Debut in US Spotify History (88 million streams)
"Anti-Hero
" Debuts at #1 on the Global Spotify chart with 17.39 million streams. Biggest chart debut in history.
"Lavender Haze
" Debuts at #2 on the Global Spotify chart with 16.4 million streams. Second biggest chart debut in history.
"Snow On the Beach" f. Lana Del Rey
Debuts at #3 on the Global Spotify chart with 15.03 million streams. Third biggest chart debut in history.
"Snow On the Beach" f. Lana Del Rey
Breaks Record For Most First Day Streams For An All-Female Collaboration with 15 million streams
"Maroon
" Debuts at #4 on the Global Spotify chart with 14.4 million streams. Fourth biggest chart debut in history.
"You're On Your Own, Kid
" Debuts at #5 on the Global Spotify chart with 12.84 million streams. Fifth biggest chart debut in history.
Taylor Swift
now holds the top 5 biggest global streaming single debuts in chart history.
Taylor Swift
breaks the all-time record for most single day streams for an artist catalog in Spotify history (228 million)
'Midnights' over 100 million streams in each of first four days of release, only album to ever achieve this
'Midnights' fastest album to ever reach 500 million streams, taking less than four days to reach this milestone
Taylor Swift
Becomes the Most Streamed Female Artist in Spotify history, first to cross 35 billion across all credits
"Anti-Hero
" Debuts at #1 on the US Spotify chart with 7.786 million streams. Biggest single day streams in history.
"Lavender Haze
" Debuts at #2 on the US Spotify chart with 7.644 million streams. Second biggest single day streams in history.
"Maroon
" Debuts at #3 on the US Spotify chart with 6.8 million streams. Third biggest chart debut in history.
"Snow On the Beach" ft. Lana Del Rey
Debuts at #4 on the US Spotify chart with 6.179 million streams. Fourth biggest single day streams in history.
Taylor Swift
now holds the top 4 biggest single day streaming peaks in US chart history.
Apple and iTunes:
Extends record most #1 hits on US iTunes among all artists (56)
Three #1 hits on US iTunes from 'Midnights', all self-replacing at top spot
"The Great War"
"Bigger Than The Whole Sky"
"Anti-Hero
"
Two #1 hits on Apple Music
from 'Midnights'
"Lavender Haze
" and "Anti-Hero
" both peak at #1 both US and Global imultaneously occupy the entire top 10 all-genre songs both US and Global
'Midnights' biggest first day streams for a Pop album in Apple Music
history
'Midnights' biggest first day streams for any album in Dolby Atmos in Apple Music
history
Amazon:
'Midnights' biggest first day global streams for any album in history (7.97 million)
'Midnights' biggest first week global streams for any album in history
'Midnights' biggest first day Alexa requests for any album in history
Around the World:
Biggest Debut Week of 2022
◦ Australia
◦ Canada
◦ China (Western Artist)
◦ Germany (International Artist)
◦ Ireland
◦ New Zealand
◦ Taiwan (International Artist)
◦ UK
Taylor Swift's Biggest Consumption Week EVER
◦ France, Germany, Italy, Poland, UK
Vinyl
◦ Smashes Modern
Era Best Selling Vinyl Week in Australia, Canada, UK
◦ Biggest Vinyl Week by an International Artist in 2022 in Germany
D2C
◦ All Time D2C Sales Record for Universal Music
in Brazil, Canada, Mexico, UK, Australia, Germany,
Spotify
◦ Captured #1-13 on the Global Spotify Chart and in the UK, Canada, Philippines, Ireland, New Zealand and Singapore on release
◦ #1 Spotify Album Chart Globally and in 30 Markets
UK
◦ Certified GOLD in Two Days
◦ "Anti-Hero
" Biggest Spotify UK Debut for an International Artist
◦ Pre-Orders Topped her Biggest Market Debut Week (1989)
◦ First Time Taylor secures BOTH #1 Album & #1 Single ("Anti-Hero
")
◦ Marks 9th Consecutive #1 Album
◦ Biggest Debut Album of 2022
◦ Biggest Debut Album by an International Artist Since 2011 (Lady Gaga ' Born This Way')
◦ Biggest Week 1 Streams by an International Artist
◦ First and Only Female Artist to have 9 UK #1 albums this Century - 2nd Most #1 Albums by a ◦ Female after Madonna
(12)
Australia
◦ Certified GOLD in Week 1
◦ Triple Killer
- #1 Album, Single "Anti-Hero
" & Airplay Debut - First Time in Market History
◦ #1 Airplay Debut "Anti-Hero
" (First Time in Market History)
◦ Marks 10th #1 Album
◦ Most Album Streams in a Week in ARIA Chart History
◦ Highest Selling Album on the ARIA Album Chart since 2017 (Reputation)
◦ Biggest Vinyl Debut Ever
◦ 'Anti-Hero' marks 9th #1 ARIA Single
◦ Midnights Claims the Most Singles to ever Debut in the Top 10 (9 total, 13 of Top 14)
◦ 4 of Taylor's Albums including Midnights are in the Top 20 Album Chart and 7 in the Top 50
Canada
◦ Certified GOLD in Pre-Orders & Physical Ship before release
◦ All-Time Record for Most Streams for any Album in 24 Hours on Spotify
◦ All-Time Record for Most Streams for any Single in 24 Hours on Spotify ("Anti-Hero
")
◦ All-Time Record for Most Streams for any Single in a week ("Anti-Hero
", 6.8M)
◦ On pace to Debut #1-13 Singles on Official Canadian Consumption Chart
◦ "Anti-Hero
" Certified GOLD in Five Days
Germany
◦ Taylor's First #1 Album in Market
◦ Biggest 2022 Album Debut by a Solo Artist
◦ Pre-Orders Topped her Biggest Market Debut Week (Reputation)
◦ Biggest Streaming Album Debut Week of 2022
Brazil
◦ Certified GOLD in Two Days
◦ All-Time Record for Most Streams for any Album in 24 Hours on Spotify (8.1M)
◦ All-Time Record for Most Streams for an International Album in a Week on Spotify (34.1M)
◦ All-Time Record for most Streams for any Single by an International Artist in a Week on Spotify ("Anti-Hero
", 4.1M)
◦ All-Time Record for most Streams for any Single by an International Artist in 24 Hours on Spotify ("Anti-Hero
")
New Zealand
◦ Midnights debuts #1, marking 11th Consecutive #1 Album
◦ Anti-Hero debuts #1 on the singles chart. Songs from Midnights occupy the Top 4 positions on the singles, the maximum allowed by chart rule
Ireland
◦ Marks 8th #1 Album - extends run as the Female Artist with the Most #1 Albums this Millennium
◦ 2nd Consecutive Double
#1 (Album & #1 Single ("Anti-Hero
"))
◦ First time achieving #1 Album and Top 3 Singles
◦ Biggest Debut Album Since 2017 (Ed Sheeran 'Divide')
◦ Biggest Debut Album of 2022
◦ Outsold Rest of Top 20 Album Chart Combined
◦ 6 of Taylor's Albums have Re-Entered the Top 40 Album Chart
Philippines
◦ Certified GOLD in Debut Week
◦ 6 Songs from Midnights Broke Previous Single Day Spotify Streaming Record
◦ All-Time Record For Most Streams For Any Single in 24 Hours on Spotify ("Anti-Hero
", 1.09M)
◦ "Anti-Hero
" & "Lavender Haze
" Exceed 1M Daily Streams on Spotify - First Time Ever
◦ Biggest Debut Album Week of ALL-TIME on Spotify
Spain
◦ Most Streamed Album by an Anglo-Artist in One Day on Spotify (2.8M)
Norway
◦ Biggest Album Debut by a Female Artist in 2022