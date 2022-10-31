Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Soundtracks 31/10/2022

Rihanna Releases The Official Music Video For "Lift Me Up," New Single From The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack

Hot Songs Around The World

Calm Down
Rema
181 entries in 12 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
183 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
714 entries in 28 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
180 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
261 entries in 16 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
102 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
195 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
292 entries in 22 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
307 entries in 22 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
185 entries in 17 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rihanna's first solo new music in six years is out and tugging at heartstrings.
"Lift Me Up" from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack was released Friday.
The song is already a hit with her faithful fan base, known as Rihanna's Navy.

Rihanna also debuted a moving music video for the song on Friday, featuring scenes from the movie.

Directed by: Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Art Direction: Fenty Corp
Edited by: Andrew Hegele
Produced by: Whitney Jackson
Production Company: Somesuch Co.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0102940 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013701915740967 secs