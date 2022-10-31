Rihanna Releases The Official Music Video For "Lift Me Up," New Single From The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rihanna's first solo new music in six years is out and tugging at heartstrings. Lift Me Up " from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack was released Friday.The song is already a hit with her faithful fan base, known as Rihanna's Navy. Rihanna also debuted a moving music video for the song on Friday, featuring scenes from the movie.Directed by: Autumn Durald ArkapawArt Direction: Fenty CorpEdited by: Andrew HegeleProduced by: Whitney JacksonProduction Company: Somesuch Co.



