News
Pop / Rock 31/10/2022

Maya Delilah Signs With Blue Note/Capitol & Releases New Single "Pretty Face"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Maya Delilah has signed with Blue Note/Capitol and released her unforgettable new single "Pretty Face" along with the official video. The song is a soulful pop-rock slow jam that turns a disappointing relationship into an amusing and irrepressible kiss-off showcasing Maya's delightfully pointed sense of humor and impressive guitar chops. It follows Maya's appearance on Blue Note Re:imagined II where she put her own distinct twist on Cassandra Wilson's cover of Neil Young's "Harvest Moon."

A 22-year-old singer-songwriter and guitarist from North London, Maya attended the prestigious BRIT School whose alumni include Adele, Amy Winehouse, and FKA twigs, among many others. While building up a devoted following on Tik Tok and Instagram where she gained noticed for her incredible guitar abilities, Maya started self-releasing music in 2020 and has already racked up more that 25 million streams of fan favorites including "Breakup Season," "Tangerine Dream," and "Moonflower."

Maya is currently on tour in the U.S. supporting the band Melt with West Coast shows in Los Angeles and more next month. This past summer she toured across Europe opening for Blu DeTiger in addition to performing at U.K. festivals including All Points East and Love Supreme.

MAYA DELILAH - TOUR DATES WITH MELT:
Nov. 10 - Casbah - San Diego, CA
Nov. 11 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA
Nov. 12 - Cornerstone - Berkeley, CA
Nov. 16 - Fox Cabaret - Vancouver, BC
Nov. 17 - Madame Lou's - Seattle, WA
Nov. 18 - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR






