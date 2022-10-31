Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 31/10/2022

Four-Time Grammy Award Winner Keith Urban Releases New Music

Hot Songs Around The World

Calm Down
Rema
181 entries in 12 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
183 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
714 entries in 28 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
180 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
261 entries in 16 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
102 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
195 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
292 entries in 22 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
307 entries in 22 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
185 entries in 17 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today brings new music from four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban. His latest release, "Street Called Main" is as "pure, open road with the windows down, feel-good as it gets." As Urban sees it, "some memories are triggered by the simplest of things, like finding yourself anywhere in the world - even on a 'street called main' - and suddenly 'she' comes flooding back."

Urban, who has been working on a new album slated for release in 2023, recorded "Main" in Nashville with longtime co-producer Dann Huff. He's been performing some of the new songs on stages across North America as part of his critically hailed THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR 2022, which will end following shows on November 3rd in Madison, Wisconsin, November 4th in Peoria, Illinois and November 5th in Saint Paul, Minnesota before landing in Australia next month.
Urban's current radio single "Brown Eyes Baby" continues to climb the chart, having just entered the Top 30.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0102370 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013689994812012 secs