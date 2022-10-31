Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 31/10/2022

Chase Matthew Releases Heartfelt "She Loves Jesus" Out Now

Hot Songs Around The World

Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
265 entries in 16 charts
Calm Down
Rema
185 entries in 12 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
184 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
718 entries in 28 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
183 entries in 18 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
106 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
199 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
296 entries in 22 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
310 entries in 22 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
189 entries in 17 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
171 entries in 15 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country riser Chase Matthew releases long-awaited track, "She Loves Jesus," a touching tribute to a faithful woman. The song has been a fan-favorite online and serves as his first release on Warner Music Nashville.
"This songs special to me because I wrote it about what I feel like I would want in a wife," says Matthew. "When my buddy, Will Pattat, and I sat down to write it, he played the piano, and I knew exactly what I wanted to say in that moment. This is for all the girls in this world who love Jesus and aren't afraid to show it!"

The Nashville native has been not only previewing the song to thousands of fans across the nation during his headline 'Born For This' Tour, but he's also shared snippets of the final track on his TikTok (646k+ followers), making "She Loves Jesus" an instant hit among his fans and garnering hundreds of thousands of views in the process.

Recently announcing his new partnership with Warner Music Nashville, Matthew is currently finishing up his headline tour, where he has performed to rowdy, sold-out crowds across the country throughout the summer and fall - including a sold-out hometown debut in Nashville last month, where he performed "She Loves Jesus" with his mom and grandmother. With more new music on the way and touring plans lined up for 2023, fans can stay up to date on all things Chase Matthew by visiting chasematthew.com.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0111790 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013363361358643 secs