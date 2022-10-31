Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 31/10/2022

Bryan Adams Releases 'So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe)'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed singer/songwriter Bryan Adams has released, So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe) - a 2CD set featuring his latest studio album. The package includes a second disc featuring 12 re-recorded classic hits paired with So Happy It Hurts (BMG). This is his fourth album release this year, the list of them is below:

- Classic (Parts 1 & 2) featuring 14 classic re-recordings
- Pretty Woman - The Musical featuring 16 songs
- So Happy It Hurts featuring 12 new songs

The 2LP version of Classic (Parts 1 & 2), a 2LP featuring 14 classic re-recordings and an exclusive etching will be available via BMG on January 20, 2023.

Watch the new official music video for the song, "Kick Ass" at Top40-Charts.com. Directed by Adams, the video features an opening monologue by legendary British actor/comedian John Cleese (Monty Python's Flying Circus).






