News
Music Industry 31/10/2022

SES TEAM Publishes CLOUZINE's Next Issue (#36) in November 2022

SES TEAM Publishes CLOUZINE's Next Issue (#36) in November 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CLOUZINE Magazine run by publisher and promoter Nihal Ses aka OpBe and mentored by Dr. Murat Ses (Father of Anadolu Pop), a Turkish-Austrian couple with numerous awards, and multiple Billboard chartings. The magazin is published by a Billboard charting team.

Clouzine International Music Awards winner, Amanda Abizaid made it to upcoming issue's front page.
Guy Renardeau (Netherlands), New Jetz (USA) and Amanda Abizaid (USA) are coming issue's interviewees.
Works of Stephen Wallack, Liquid Mind, Robin Spielberg, Craymo, and Nuela Charles were reviewed by Sven Rikkard and Fonz Tramontano.
Discoveries sections will be featuring talents from all over the world: Irene Leland (USA), Nene Rol (Ivory Coast), Rocky Michaels (USA), Robin Spielberg (USA), Guy Renardeau, and ROB the voice (Germany).

A big number of new releases will be featured in Clouzine's New Releases section: Fonz Tramontano, Darlene Koldenhoven, Stephen Wallack, Nuela Charles, Lost Signal , Hatchatorium, Fonz Tramontano feat Norrisette, Craymo, Paper Rain, Liquid Mind, Robin Spielberg, Fonz Tramontano, New Jetz, Ben Zimmermann, House of Seb (France), C-Beem and the Fantom Man (UK), Mermaid Avenue (Australia), The Blackwater Fever (Australia), Ben Konarov (Australia) and more.

The magazine focuses on the international independent music scene, supports lesser known yet high caliber artists, fights against negative feelings of loneliness and frustration of independent artists resulting from ignorance of major focused media. Especially this group of ignored independents finds its way thru research of a highly-motivated team to Clouzine's radar.
Clouzine Magazine gives chance to new and lesser known artists with qualifications, placing them in the magazine, makes interviews, reviews, reports and supports new releases by mentioning them in the social media, in Clouzine's newsletters and its sister publishings (On Our Radar, Clouzine Blog, Shoutout Corner).

Interested artists can browse all issues online https://clouzinemagazine.com

For Clouzine International Music Awards: clouzine.net

Email them at clouzine@yahoo.com for more information. https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/






