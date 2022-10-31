Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album Makes Billboard Hot 100 History









10. " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift scored a 10 out of 10 as she became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record "Midnights"! Taylor Swift scores one of the most historic weeks in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as she becomes the first artist to claim the survey's entire top 10 in a single frame. Leading the way for Swift on the Hot 100, " Anti-Hero " launches at No. 1, marking her ninth career leader. Swift now claims 13 of the top 15 spots on the chart with the entire standard version of Midnights.All 10 songs in the Hot 100's top tier are from Swift's new LP Midnights, which, released Oct. 21 on Republic Records, blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with the biggest week for any release in seven years. Meanwhile, as Swift adds 10 new Hot 100 top 10s, she now boasts the most top 10s among women in the chart's history, with 40. Plus, Midnights becomes the first album ever with as many as 10 Hot 100 top 10s.Taylor Swift's Midnights landed as the biggest album of the decade & biggest debut of her career with nearly 1.6 million total consumption in the US and 3 million worldwide. Midnights earned over 1 million US pure album sales in one week, the first album to achieve this since her own 'reputation' (2017). Midnights also broke the record for biggest vinyl sales week for any album ever and surpassed 1 billion global album streams in under one week, a new career high.the pop star tweeted Monday.See below for the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10:1. " Anti-Hero 2. " Lavender Haze 3. " Maroon 4. "Snow on the Beach," feat. Lana Del Rey5. " Midnight Rain 6. " Bejeweled 7. "Question…?"8. "You're on Your Own, Kid"9. " Karma 10. " Vigilante Shit



