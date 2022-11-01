Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 01/11/2022

Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi Perform From US Ambassador's Residence In Dublin For 'Other Voices'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi performed live from the US Ambassador's Residence in Dublin last month as part of the Other Voices special Dignity: Towards a More Equitable Future. For the event, a celebration of shared musical culture between the US and Ireland, Giddens and Turrisi performed "Calling Me Home" and "I Shall Not Be Moved," from their 2021 Grammy Award-winning album, They're Calling Me Home; "Build a House," a new recording of which, with Yo-Yo Ma, they recently released and which inspired her new children's book of the same name; and Paul Simon's "American Tune," which Giddens performed with Simon at the Newport Folk Festival earlier this year, for which he changed two lines of the lyrics for her to sing. You can watch the full show as well as the standalone performances of "American Tune," featuring Irish fiddler Martin Hayes, and "I Shall Not Be Moved" at Top40-Charts.com

Omar, the opera created by Giddens and composer Michael Abels, received its LA Opera premiere last weekend; performances continue through November 13. Giddens's concerts as a Carnegie Hall Perspectives Artist for the 2022-23 season, which began earlier this month, continue with Our Native Daughters in Stern Auditorium on November 4. She returns to Los Angeles to perform at Walt Disney Concert Hall November 12 as part of the Rock My Soul festival.

RHIANNON GIDDENS ON TOUR:
Nov 4 Stern Auditorium, Carnegie Hall New York, NY
Nov 5 Belk Theater Charlotte, NC
Nov 12 Walt Disney Concert Hall Los Angeles, CA
Jan 15 Perelman Theater Philadelphia, PA
Jan 18 Memorial Hall Cincinnati, OH
Jan 19 Southern Theatre Columbus, OH
Jan 24 Zankel Hall, Carnegie Hall New York, NY
Mar 10 Zankel Hall, Carnegie Hall New York, NY
Apr 27 Music Hall Aberdeen, UK
Jun 8-11 Ojai Music Festival Ojai, CA






