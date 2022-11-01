Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 01/11/2022

At 82, Louisiana Swamp Pop Music Hero Tommy McLain To Make Late Night Television Debut On The Late Late Show With James Corden, November 2

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a year that has seen him release his first album in over 40 years; earn features from The New York Times, Rolling Stone and more; tour with Nick Lowe and share the New Orleans Jazzfest stage with Elvis Costello; panel at Americanafest 2022 and much more, Tommy McLain is just getting started.

On November 2, the 82 years-young Louisiana music legend will make his late night television debut with a performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS. The following week, November 10, he will attend and perform at Offbeat Magazine's Best of the Beat Music Awards 2022, where he has earned five nominations including: Artist of The Year, Album of The Year, Songwriter of The Year, Best Male Vocal and Best Music Video (only Jon Batiste earned more nominations this year).

Prior to his appearance on Corden, Tommy will play his first Los Angeles show in decades on Halloween night at the Stowaway venue in DTLA. Tickets can be purchased here. Special guests and other surprises are guaranteed.

Reviewing his new album I Ran Every Dream (Yep Roc Records), NPR Music observed "If red velvet had a sound, it would be Tommy McLain's voice...this album is just gorgeous." The New York Times added "McLain's singing voice could pin you to the wall...his lyrics are delivered with urgency and depth." The album features an all star cast of musicians including GRAMMY-Nominated Producer CC Adcock Alongside Elvis Costello, Nick Lowe, Van Dyke Parks, Ivan Neville, Augie Meyers, Mickey Raphael, Warren Storm and Denny Freeman.

Tommy McLain I Ran Down Every Dream tracklist:
No Tomorrows Now
I Ran Down Every Dream (feat. Elvis Costello)
I Hope
Livin' On The Losin' End
The Greatest Show On Hurt
California (arranged by Van Dyke Parks)
That's What Mama Used To Do
Somebody (feat. Augie Meyers and CC Adcock)
My Hidden Heart
Stand For Something
If You Don't Love Me
Before I Grow Too Old
London Too






