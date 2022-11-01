Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, J.I.D, P!nk, Tems, Wizkid, And Yola To Perform At The 2022 American Music Awards





The "2022 American New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today announced the first round of performers for the "2022 American Music Awards," the world's largest fan-voted awards show. Global superstars that span across generations and genres, including Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, J.I.D, P!NK, Tems, Wizkid and Yola will take the stage for never-before-seen musical performances and first-ever collaborations.Additionally, Yola will perform the American Music Awards SONG OF SOUL, which spotlights an emerging, mission-driven artist that has inspired change and invoked social justice through their lyrics.Hosted by Wayne Brady, the "2022 American Music Awards" will air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks leading up to the show.Eight-time AMA nominee P!NK will perform her brand-new single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again." Set to be released on November 4, the world premiere TV performance will give fans an exciting preview of her new music!Country superstar, 17-time AMA winner and all-time Favorite Country Album record-holder Carrie Underwood will perform her hit track "Crazy Angels" off her latest album "Denim & Rhinestones."A four-time nominee this year, rock band Imagine Dragons will hit the stage for an epic performance alongside Atlanta rapper J.I.D. The band's single " Enemy " is nominated for Favorite Rock Song, one of the four new AMA awards categories introduced this year.Favorite Afrobeats Artist nominee Wizkid and first-time AMA nominee Tems will each take the stage, marking both artists' first time performing on the AMAs. Their AMA-nominated hit single, "Essence," is up for Favorite R&B Song.Artist, songwriter and actor, Yola, will take the stage to perform her powerful, intimate original song "Break the Bough," which has been named the American Music Awards SONG OF THE SOUL, a spotlight moment that highlights an artist that uses music to invoke social change. Fresh off her acting debut in "Elvis," Yola will showcase her genre fluid music on the AMAs stage for the first time in her career.Iconic DJ, producer/rapper and philanthropist D-Nice will spin throughout the night as the 2022 AMAs House DJ.About the "2022 American Music Awards"The AMAs represents the year's top achievements in music determined by the fans, for the fans. Last year's show stands as the most social telecast of 2021 with 46.5 million interactions, underscoring the role fans play in the annual event.A vibrant night of non-stop music, the AMAs features a powerful lineup featuring first-time collaborations and exclusive world premiere performances from music's biggest names - from Pop to Rap, R&B to Country, Latin to K-Pop - and more, as well as memorable moments that live on in pop culture.As the world's largest fan-voted awards show, the AMAs will air globally across a footprint of linear and digital platforms in more than 120 countries and territories.Fan voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com and Twitter in all award categories, except Favorite K-Pop Artist. Voting for Favorite K-Pop Artist will open on Tuesday, November 1.The "2022 American Music Awards" winners are voted entirely by fans. Nominees are based on key fan interactions - as reflected on the Billboard charts - including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay, and tour grosses. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner Luminate, and cover the eligibility period of Sept. 24, 2021, through Sept. 22, 2022.The "2022 American Music Awards" are produced by dick clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins is showrunner and executive producer. Dionne Harmon, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, and Larry Klein are also executive producers.



