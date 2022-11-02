|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Tenacious D Announces New European Dates
Hot Songs Around The World
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
317 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
195 entries in 12 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
735 entries in 28 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
132 entries in 25 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
317 entries in 22 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
177 entries in 15 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
226 entries in 26 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
200 entries in 17 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
186 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
185 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
276 entries in 16 charts
Most read news of the week
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Lands As The Biggest Album Of The Decade & Biggest Debut Of Her Career With Nearly 1.6M Total Consumption In The US And 3M Worldwide
UK Breakout Band New Hope Club Share New Multi-Track Release "L.U.S.H." & "Walk It Out" And Drop Music Video For "L.U.S.H."
Def Leppard And Dave Added To Yasalam After-Race Concerts Line-Up For Record-Breaking #abudhabigp 2022
Rihanna Releases The Official Music Video For "Lift Me Up," New Single From The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack
At 82, Louisiana Swamp Pop Music Hero Tommy McLain To Make Late Night Television Debut On The Late Late Show With James Corden, November 2
Dylan Sinclair Taps Joyce Wrice, Destin Conrad & JVCK James For 'No Longer In The Suburbs (Deluxe)' EP
Elliot Cole, Fiona Gillespie & Makaris Present 'Tam Lin', A Modern Take On A 17th Century Ballad From The Scottish Borders