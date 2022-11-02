Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 02/11/2022

Taylor Swift Announces 'Eras' Tour Dates

Taylor Swift Announces 'Eras' Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift has announced the tour daties for her new world stadium tour, "The Eras Tour."
"I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can," Swift said in a new Instagram post.

The tour will feature opening acts Paramore, beabad00bee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red,, MUNA, HAIM, Gracie Abrams, GAYLE, and Owenn. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on November 18. Capital One card holders will be able to purchase tickets beginning Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets will be sold through a Ticketmaster Verified Fan program "to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans." Potential buyers can sign up for the Fan program here through November 9.

Exploring her past works, the tour will most likely include music from Swift's past "eras," including albums Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and the recently released Midnights.

Aside from Midnights, Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." A release date for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" has not yet been revealed. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Dates:
March 18 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
March 25 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
April 1 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
April 2 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
April 15 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
April 22 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
April 28 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
April 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 6 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
May 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
May 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
May 19 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
May 20 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
May 26 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
May 27 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
June 2 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
June 3 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
June 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
June 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium
June 24 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
July 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium
July 8 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
July 22 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
July 29 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's® Stadium
August 4 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
August 5 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium






