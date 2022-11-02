Taylor Swift Announces 'Eras' Tour Dates



August 5 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift has announced the tour daties for her new world stadium tour, "The Eras Tour.""I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can," Swift said in a new Instagram post.The tour will feature opening acts Paramore, beabad00bee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red,, MUNA, HAIM, Gracie Abrams, GAYLE, and Owenn. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on November 18. Capital One card holders will be able to purchase tickets beginning Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local time.Tickets will be sold through a Ticketmaster Verified Fan program "to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans." Potential buyers can sign up for the Fan program here through November 9.Exploring her past works, the tour will most likely include music from Swift's past "eras," including albums Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and the recently released Midnights.Aside from Midnights, Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." A release date for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" has not yet been revealed. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." " Fearless (Taylor's Version) " was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of " Wildest Dreams " from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP " Folklore ". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, " Evermore ", in December of 2020. Taylor Swift Eras Tour Dates:March 18 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm StadiumMarch 25 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant StadiumApril 1 - Arlington, TX - AT&T StadiumApril 2 - Arlington, TX - AT&T StadiumApril 15 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James StadiumApril 22 - Houston, TX - NRG StadiumApril 28 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz StadiumApril 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz StadiumMay 6 - Nashville, TN - Nissan StadiumMay 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial FieldMay 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial FieldMay 19 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette StadiumMay 20 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette StadiumMay 26 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife StadiumMay 27 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife StadiumJune 2 - Chicago, IL - Soldier FieldJune 3 - Chicago, IL - Soldier FieldJune 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford FieldJune 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure StadiumJune 24 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank StadiumJuly 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor StadiumJuly 8 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead StadiumJuly 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile HighJuly 22 - Seattle, WA - Lumen FieldJuly 29 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's® StadiumAugust 4 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi StadiumAugust 5 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium



