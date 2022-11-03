BBC Announces Stormzy Specials





BBC



In this 45-minute entertainment special filmed in the iconic studios,



A



Trevor



In addition, on Tuesday 15 November there will be special programming on



At 8.10am



At 7pm



Clara Amfo says: "It was great to have this special conversation with



There will also be an Artist Icons selection available on BBC LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) The BBC has announced today a series of special programming to celebrate Stormzy, his music and his connection with culture - includes BBC Music programmes across TV and Radio.BBC Music have announced A Stormzy Special, featuring the multi-award winning British musician in conversation with 1Xtra and Radio 2 DJ Trevor Nelson and performing live from the world-famous Abbey Road Studios.In this 45-minute entertainment special filmed in the iconic studios, Stormzy sits down with Trevor Nelson for a candid chat where he opens up about making his third studio album, his extraordinary rise to fame, remarkable success and his growth, both personally and professionally. He will also perform three tracks from his long-awaited new album, This Is What I Mean, plus two songs from his outstanding back catalogue. Stormzy Special will broadcast on BBC One on Tuesday 15 November at 10.40pm and will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer. It is produced by BBC Studios, the Executive Producer is Alison Howe and it is directed by Janet Fraser Crook. It was commissioned by Jonathan Rothery, Head of Pop Music TV for BBC Music.Trevor Nelson says: "I first interviewed Stormzy in 2014 for his debut Live Lounge at 1Xtra and I haven't interviewed him since then. When I met him he was the hottest new MC in the UK and now he has become a cultural icon. I'm really looking forward to hosting this show and to being able to chat to him once again."In addition, on Tuesday 15 November there will be special programming on Radio 1, Radio 2 and 1Xtra celebrating Stormzy, his music and his connection with each station's audience.At 8.10am Radio 1 will premiere the world-exclusive of Stormzy's brand-new album track Holy Spirit on Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James, while The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show (Radio 2) and 1Xtra Breakfast with Nadia Jae (1Xtra) will play performances which have been recorded exclusively for the BBC.At 7pm Radio 1's Future Sounds with Clara Amfo will feature a never-before-heard interview with Stormzy and Clara plus the five tracks performed at Abbey Road.Clara Amfo says: "It was great to have this special conversation with Stormzy for Future Sounds; his artistic evolution has been a joy to watch but more importantly listen to - consistently honest, funny and charming, I'm excited for our listeners to learn about this new part of his career journey."There will also be an Artist Icons selection available on BBC Sounds which will contain content that charts Stormzy's rise, from the 1Xtra Live Lounge to Glastonbury Headliner as well as the new tracks.



