Ultra Nate Highlights New Generation Of UK Soul & Jazz With Blue Lab Beats Collab 'Fun'



"It's all about sing-along vibes and deep groove when it comes to FUN," Ultra says. "This one is dripping in 70's hot buttered soul with a modern perspective from the seriously talented young British producers, NK-OK and Mr. DM.



"FUN is the story we all lived when our lives came to an abrupt halt as the pandemic swooped in," she continues. "One minute we were partying, hanging and connecting, the next we were in a dreadful isolation. FUN reminds us to enjoy and celebrate the small things, the moments and the adventures!



The track, a standout from her tenth studio album in a 30-year career, sees Ultra coming full circle collaboratively: "Writing this tune was like a family reunion," she says, "as one half of Blue Lab Beats is my long-time friend and collaborator Kwame Kwaten's (D-Influence) son!"



GRAMMY-winners Blue Lab Beats, have scored major critical acclaim for their work, including last year's album Motherland

"In a way I've always connected with British soul vibes and when Kwame sent me the track from the boys, I immediately wrote FUN. It was so organic and rich with melody to tell the story and convey the emotion I felt at the time. FUN became a centrepiece of the ULTRA album early."

Ultra Naté & Blue Lab Beats FUN is out on full worldwide release November 1st, 2022 on Blufire / Peace Bisquit.



Named one of Billboard Magazine's Greatest Dance Artists Of All Time, and with a career spanning three decades and spawning massive crowd stompers such as Twisted, Automatic, Party Girl, New Kind Of Medicine, Found A Cure, How Long (Ultra Flava), If You Could Read My Mind, and the seminal, evergreen anthem Free, US singer, songwriter, DJ and producer Ultra Naté continues to be an integral force within the life blood of global House Music.



One of the first house music artists to sign a major label deal with she inked paper with Warner



