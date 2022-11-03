BBC Radio And BBC Sounds Celebrate 70 Years Of The UK's Official Singles Chart

LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts)
To celebrate the 70th birthday of the UK's Official Singles Chart, the Official Charts Company has created a chart exclusively for BBC Radio
1 and Radio
2 featuring the most streamed songs released in each year since the inception of the chart back in 1952.
Radio
2 will mark the anniversary by broadcasting each of the most streamed songs from 1960-1999 during their Sounds
Of The 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s shows on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th November. Plus a one-off programme on BBC Sounds
- Most Streamed Chart: 1952-1959 - will showcase the songs from those years, presented by Ricky Wilson. BBC Radio
1 will also broadcast the most streamed songs released from 2000-2022 - with 2000-2010 presented by Vick Hope and Katie Thistleton, and 2011- 2022 presented by Jack Saunders.
The full chart, which lands on BBC Sounds
as a Back to Back Sounds
collection, will give listeners a fascinating insight into how we judge the music of the past.
Robert Gallacher, Commissioning Editor, BBC Radio
Pop Networks, says: "We're delighted to mark the 70th anniversary of the Official Singles Chart - a record not just of our favourite tunes, but also our shared cultural history. With the release of this new chart it's particularly fascinating to see which classic songs from the past are rated by today's music consumers, and how that appeal can be driven by exposure on TV, adverts and social media. This chart is a true testament to the timelessness of brilliant pop music."
Martin
Talbot, Chief Executive of the Official Charts Company, says: "Official Charts are proud to team up with our long-standing partners at the BBC to compile this unique playlist of 70 incredible songs marking 70 years of the beloved institution that is the UK's Official Singles Chart. As ever, the data doesn't lie; this is a collection of indisputable classics spanning over seven decades of Official Chart history, as affirmed by the British public and their playlist selections."
Most Streamed Chart: 1952-1959 - presented by Ricky Wilson
1952 Singin' In The Rain by Gene Kelly
1953 That's Amore by Dean Martin
1954 I've Got A Woman by Ray Charles
1955 Tutti Frutti by Little
Richard
1956 I Walk The Line
by Johnny Cash
1957 Jailhouse Rock by Elvis Presley
1958 Johnny B Goode by Chuck Berry
1959 Put Your Head On My Shoulder by Paul Anka
Most Streamed Chart: 1960-1969 - presented by Tony Blackburn
1960 At Last by Etta James
1961 Stand By Me by Ben E King
1962 Cry To Me by Solomon Burke
1963 Be My Baby by Ronettes
1964 My Girl by Temptations
1965 I Can't Help Myself by Four Tops
1966 Paint It Black
by Rolling Stones
1967 Ain't No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye
& Tammi Terrell
1968 (Sittin' On The) Dock Of The Bay by Otis Redding
1969 Here Comes The Sun by Beatles
Most Streamed Chart: 1970-1979 - presented by Johnnie Walker
1970 Your Song by Elton John
1971 Take Me Home Country Roads by John Denver
1972 Tiny Dancer by Elton John
1973 Jolene by Dolly Parton
1974 Sweet Home Alabama
by Lynyrd Skynyrd
1975 Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
1976 Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac
1977 Dreams by Fleetwood Mac
1978 September
by Earth Wind & Fire
1979 Don't Stop Me Now by Queen
Most Streamed Chart: 1980-1989 - presented by Gary Davies
1980 Another One Bites The Dust by Queen
1981 Don't Stop Believin' by Journey
1982 Africa by Toto
1983 Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) by Eurythmics
1984 Wake Me Up Before You Go Go by Wham
1985 Summer Of '69 by Bryan Adams
1986 Livin' On A Prayer by Bon Jovi
1987 I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston
1988 Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac
1989 We Didn't Start The Fire by Billy Joel
Most Streamed Chart: 1990-1999 - presented by Fearne Cotton
1990 Thunderstruck by AC/DC
1991 Smells Like Teen Spirit
by Nirvana
1992 Creep by Radiohead
1993 What Is Love by Haddaway
1994 Juicy by The Notorious B.I.G
1995 Wonderwall
by Oasis
1996 No Diggity by Blackstreet
Ft. Dr Dre
1997 Bitter Sweet Symphony by The Verve
1998 Iris by Goo Goo Dolls
1999 No Scrubs by TLC
Most Streamed Chart: 2000-2010 - presented by Vick Hope & Katie Thistleton
2000 Dancing In The Moonlight by Toploader
2001 How You Remind Me by Nickelback
2002 Lose Yourself by Eminem
2003 Mr Brightside by The Killers
2004 Let Me Love You by Mario
2005 I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor by Arctic Monkeys
2006 Naïve by The Kooks
2007 Fluorescent Adolescent by Arctic Monkeys
2008 I'm Yours by Jason Mraz
2009 Party In The USA by Miley Cyrus
2010 Love The Way You Lie by Eminem
Ft. Rihanna
Most Streamed Chart: 2011-2022 - presented by Jack Saunders
2011 Someone Like You by Adele
2012 Let Her Go by Passenger
2013 Riptide by Vance Joy
2014 Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran
2015 Cheap Thrills
by Sia
2016 Say You Won't Let Go by James
Arthur
2017 Shape Of You by Ed Sheeran
2018 Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi
2019 Dance Monkey by Tones & I
2020 Head & Heart
by Joel Corry
Ft. MNEK
2021 Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
2022 As It Was by Harry Styles