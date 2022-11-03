BBC Radio And BBC Sounds Celebrate 70 Years Of The UK's Official Singles Chart









2022 As It Was by Harry Styles LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) To celebrate the 70th birthday of the UK's Official Singles Chart, the Official Charts Company has created a chart exclusively for BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 featuring the most streamed songs released in each year since the inception of the chart back in 1952. Radio 2 will mark the anniversary by broadcasting each of the most streamed songs from 1960-1999 during their Sounds Of The 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s shows on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th November. Plus a one-off programme on BBC Sounds - Most Streamed Chart: 1952-1959 - will showcase the songs from those years, presented by Ricky Wilson. BBC Radio 1 will also broadcast the most streamed songs released from 2000-2022 - with 2000-2010 presented by Vick Hope and Katie Thistleton, and 2011- 2022 presented by Jack Saunders.The full chart, which lands on BBC Sounds as a Back to Back Sounds collection, will give listeners a fascinating insight into how we judge the music of the past.Robert Gallacher, Commissioning Editor, BBC Radio Pop Networks, says: "We're delighted to mark the 70th anniversary of the Official Singles Chart - a record not just of our favourite tunes, but also our shared cultural history. With the release of this new chart it's particularly fascinating to see which classic songs from the past are rated by today's music consumers, and how that appeal can be driven by exposure on TV, adverts and social media. This chart is a true testament to the timelessness of brilliant pop music." Martin Talbot, Chief Executive of the Official Charts Company, says: "Official Charts are proud to team up with our long-standing partners at the BBC to compile this unique playlist of 70 incredible songs marking 70 years of the beloved institution that is the UK's Official Singles Chart. As ever, the data doesn't lie; this is a collection of indisputable classics spanning over seven decades of Official Chart history, as affirmed by the British public and their playlist selections."Most Streamed Chart: 1952-1959 - presented by Ricky Wilson1952 Singin' In The Rain by Gene Kelly1953 That's Amore by Dean Martin1954 I've Got A Woman by Ray Charles1955 Tutti Frutti by Little Richard1956 I Walk The Line by Johnny Cash1957 Jailhouse Rock by Elvis Presley1958 Johnny B Goode by Chuck Berry1959 Put Your Head On My Shoulder by Paul AnkaMost Streamed Chart: 1960-1969 - presented by Tony Blackburn1960 At Last by Etta James1961 Stand By Me by Ben E King1962 Cry To Me by Solomon Burke1963 Be My Baby by Ronettes1964 My Girl by Temptations1965 I Can't Help Myself by Four Tops1966 Paint It Black by Rolling Stones1967 Ain't No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell1968 (Sittin' On The) Dock Of The Bay by Otis Redding1969 Here Comes The Sun by BeatlesMost Streamed Chart: 1970-1979 - presented by Johnnie Walker1970 Your Song by Elton John1971 Take Me Home Country Roads by John Denver1972 Tiny Dancer by Elton John1973 Jolene by Dolly Parton1974 Sweet Home Alabama by Lynyrd Skynyrd1975 Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen1976 Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac1977 Dreams by Fleetwood Mac1978 September by Earth Wind & Fire1979 Don't Stop Me Now by QueenMost Streamed Chart: 1980-1989 - presented by Gary Davies1980 Another One Bites The Dust by Queen1981 Don't Stop Believin' by Journey1982 Africa by Toto1983 Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) by Eurythmics1984 Wake Me Up Before You Go Go by Wham1985 Summer Of '69 by Bryan Adams1986 Livin' On A Prayer by Bon Jovi1987 I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston1988 Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac1989 We Didn't Start The Fire by Billy JoelMost Streamed Chart: 1990-1999 - presented by Fearne Cotton1990 Thunderstruck by AC/DC1991 Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana1992 Creep by Radiohead1993 What Is Love by Haddaway1994 Juicy by The Notorious B.I.G1995 Wonderwall by Oasis1996 No Diggity by Blackstreet Ft. Dr Dre1997 Bitter Sweet Symphony by The Verve1998 Iris by Goo Goo Dolls1999 No Scrubs by TLCMost Streamed Chart: 2000-2010 - presented by Vick Hope & Katie Thistleton2000 Dancing In The Moonlight by Toploader2001 How You Remind Me by Nickelback2002 Lose Yourself by Eminem2003 Mr Brightside by The Killers2004 Let Me Love You by Mario2005 I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor by Arctic Monkeys2006 Naïve by The Kooks2007 Fluorescent Adolescent by Arctic Monkeys2008 I'm Yours by Jason Mraz2009 Party In The USA by Miley Cyrus2010 Love The Way You Lie by Eminem Ft. RihannaMost Streamed Chart: 2011-2022 - presented by Jack Saunders2011 Someone Like You by Adele2012 Let Her Go by Passenger2013 Riptide by Vance Joy2014 Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran2015 Cheap Thrills by Sia2016 Say You Won't Let Go by James Arthur2017 Shape Of You by Ed Sheeran2018 Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi2019 Dance Monkey by Tones & I2020 Head & Heart by Joel Corry Ft. MNEK2021 Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran2022 As It Was by Harry Styles



