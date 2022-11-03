Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 03/11/2022

Legendary Scottish Guitarist Billy Bremner And His Rockfiles Kick-Off 2022 USA Tour Tonight In Austin

Legendary Scottish Guitarist Billy Bremner And His Rockfiles Kick-Off 2022 USA Tour Tonight In Austin

Hot Songs Around The World

About Damn Time
Lizzo
311 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
107 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
200 entries in 26 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
189 entries in 17 charts
Calm Down
Rema
185 entries in 12 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
719 entries in 28 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
172 entries in 15 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
184 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
184 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
265 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
297 entries in 22 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bremner is perhaps known best for his work with the band Rockpile which included bandmates Nick Lowe and Dave Edmunds. Their seminal and sole studio 1980 album 'Seconds of Pleasure' featured 'Teacher Teacher', 'Heart' (with Bremner doing the lead vocal) and 'If Sugar Was As Sweet As You' and was the record that delivered on the long held promise of pub rock with it's infectious mash up of roots and power pop.

But Bremner has a storied fifty year career beyond his work with Rockpilestretching back to the 60s -- in addition to his work on Lowe and Edmunds' solo albums he's released four solo albums and either recorded or worked as a sideman with an incredible list of artists including The Pretenders, Shakin' Stevens, Carlene Carter, Little Richard, Johnny Cash, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Brenda Lee, Phil Lynott, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Shakin' Stevens, Elvis Costello, Duane Eddy, Huey Lewis, The Rutles, The Coal Porters, Rosie Flores and more. The man is a guitarist's guitarist in the best sense...he plays to the song with confidence and understatement -- there's never too little or too much.

Bremner, who now lives in Sweden will be joined by his Swedish band, made up of the country's premier roots players. The band will lean heavily on material from the above mentioned 'Seconds of Pleasure' and the set will be peppered with a number of other chestnuts from throughout Bremner's career.
This celebration of roots and garage rock is not to be missed.

Wednesday November 2 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub+
Thursday November 3 - San Antonio, TX - The Lonesome Rose
Friday November 4 - Houston, TX - The Continental Club
Saturday November 5 - Denton, TX - Dan's Silverleaf
Sunday November 6 - Memphis, TN - B-Side
Tuesday November 8 - Rockville, MD - Hank Dietle's Tavern
Wednesday November 9 - Wayne, PA - 118 North
Thursday November 10 - Amityville, NY - The Warehouse
Friday November 11 - New Haven, CT - Cafe Nine
Saturday November 12 - New York, NY - TV Eye
Sunday November 13 - Ringwood, NJ - Live at Drew's
*with special guests The Krayolas
+with special guest Augie Meyers joining Rockfiles.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0105879 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013599395751953 secs