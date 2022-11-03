Legendary Scottish Guitarist Billy Bremner And His Rockfiles Kick-Off 2022 USA Tour Tonight In Austin





But Bremner has a storied fifty year career beyond his work with Rockpilestretching back to the 60s -- in addition to his work on Lowe and Edmunds' solo albums he's released four solo albums and either recorded or worked as a sideman with an incredible list of artists including The Pretenders, Shakin' Stevens, Carlene Carter,



Bremner, who now lives in Sweden will be joined by his Swedish band, made up of the country's premier roots players. The band will lean heavily on material from the above mentioned 'Seconds of Pleasure' and the set will be peppered with a number of other chestnuts from throughout Bremner's career.

This celebration of roots and garage rock is not to be missed.



Wednesday November 2 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub+



Friday November 4 - Houston, TX - The Continental Club

Saturday November 5 - Denton, TX - Dan's Silverleaf

Sunday November 6 - Memphis, TN - B-Side

Tuesday November 8 - Rockville, MD - Hank Dietle's Tavern

Wednesday November 9 - Wayne, PA - 118 North



Friday November 11 - New Haven, CT - Cafe Nine

Saturday November 12 - New York, NY - TV Eye

Sunday November 13 - Ringwood, NJ - Live at Drew's

*with special guests The Krayolas

