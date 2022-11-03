Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 03/11/2022

Scottish Blues And Country Singer Raie Teams Up With Award Winning Producer Wes Maebe On New Single 'Healin' Train'

Scottish Blues And Country Singer Raie Teams Up With Award Winning Producer Wes Maebe On New Single 'Healin' Train'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Raised near Glasgow in Scotland, Raie has been listening to and performing protest music, Blues, Country and Americana from the age of nine years.
She sang background vocals for various artists including Orchestre Jazire and The KLF and in a cappella groups before releasing her debut single 'Talkin Bout You' in 2010.

Since then she has performed in venues such as The Forge, Camden Roundhouse, Albany Theatre - Deptford, Club Floridita, and Hammersmith Apoll.
Raie has gained the support of award winning engineer / producer Wes Maebe - www.wesonator.com. He co-produced her first EP Earthbound with a host of internationally celebrated artistes - Ralph Salmins, Hugh Wilkinson, Jon Klein and the legendary Elliott Randall
… and now the new album This Music Thing …is here… again produced by Wes Maebe and featuring renowned artists such as Chris Bell (Specimen, Gene Loves Jezebel, Spear Of Destiny, Thompson Twins, Hugh Cornwell) and Jon Klein (Specimen, The Banshees, Sinead O'Connor)

REVIEWS:
[Raie is] …. a purveyor of pin-me-to-the wall, beautiful life-enhancing soul music. A sweet, certain surprise… 'Earthbound' is [Raie's] first release - a neat little seven track EP … that mixes soul, bossa-nova and gospel - Martin Cooke - Bluesmatters

Whilst there are shades of Nashville throughout, the infusion of other soulful, bluesy and even gospel-laced influences delivers a diverse concoction which has its own original distinctiveness - aided and abetted by the powerfully lush and/or gently sympathetic full-band arrangements (augmented by strings, trumpets, violins, banjos and backing vocals a-plenty) conjured up by renowned producer Wes Maebe - …

Emotive Scottish-tinged vocals … perfectly compliment the poignant lyricism of the stories. Heart-tuggingly moving and edgily joyous in equal measures. Love it - Martin Webb - RnR

Raie will be launching an acoustic version of the album at The Hope and Anchor on November 28th.






