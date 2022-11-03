Scottish Blues And Country Singer Raie Teams Up With Award Winning Producer Wes Maebe On New Single 'Healin' Train'



She sang background vocals for various artists including Orchestre Jazire and The KLF and in a cappella groups before releasing her debut single 'Talkin Bout You' in 2010.



Since then she has performed in venues such as The Forge, Camden Roundhouse, Albany Theatre - Deptford, Club Floridita, and Hammersmith Apoll.

Raie has gained the support of award winning engineer / producer Wes Maebe - www.wesonator.com. He co-produced her first EP Earthbound with a host of internationally celebrated artistes - Ralph Salmins, Hugh Wilkinson, Jon Klein and the legendary Elliott Randall

… and now the new album This



REVIEWS:

[Raie is] …. a purveyor of pin-me-to-the wall, beautiful life-enhancing soul music. A sweet, certain surprise… 'Earthbound' is [Raie's] first release - a neat little seven track EP … that mixes soul, bossa-nova and gospel -



Whilst there are shades of Nashville throughout, the infusion of other soulful, bluesy and even gospel-laced influences delivers a diverse concoction which has its own original distinctiveness - aided and abetted by the powerfully lush and/or gently sympathetic full-band arrangements (augmented by strings, trumpets, violins, banjos and backing vocals a-plenty) conjured up by renowned producer Wes Maebe - …



Emotive Scottish-tinged vocals … perfectly compliment the poignant lyricism of the stories. Heart-tuggingly moving and edgily joyous in equal measures. Love it -



