Caitlin Rose And Courtney Marie Andrews Team Up For New Single "Getting It Right"





"Several years ago, I fell in love with Courtney's first album," stated Rose. "I had been doing co-writes for a while, but realized I needed to start focusing in on the writers and artists I really wanted to collaborate with. I wasn't really being set up on things that were fulfilling that desire so I snuck into her DM's and proposed a write whenever she was in town. Luckily she was already in town and we spent an extremely hot afternoon on the patio talking astrology and music and walking away with what I always thought of as a bit of a banger."



She continued, "It feels like an obvious anthem for the album with all the time that's gone by and the hole I was in for a few years. All the disappointment of feeling like I couldn't do a damn thing right. I'm not even sure how much of that discussion was had, but it was really refreshing to talk and create something with someone on the brink of their own amazing journey. A little of my own cynicism dissolved that day, and even though it would take a few more years before I could actually embark on my own re-entry into the field, it's definitely a song that helped push me in the right direction."



"Getting It Right" follows the release of the "stomping, sassy" (The New York Times) "Nobody's Sweetheart," a song co-written with



When Caitlin Rose settled in at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios for a week of tracking in February 2020 with co-producer Jordan Lehning (Andrew Combs, Caroline Spence, Rodney Crowell), she never expected the world to turn on its head just a month later. It turns out, sitting with these songs a little longer is exactly what she needed. After a seven year absence following the release of her sophomore LP, The Stand-In, she was finally ready to dismiss any preconceived idea of what a "Caitlin Rose Album" should be. The resulting 12-song collection reflects the multifaceted complexity of a fully-realized person, even if things had to be pulled apart and put back together a few times to get there.



Taking its title from the astrological term for when a planet is in such close proximity to the sun that it's considered to be in the heart of it, CAZIMI chronicles "the slow motion unraveling of somebody's life" in the aftermath. With a voice equal parts honeyed and world-weary, and featuring backup vocals from Courtney Marie Andrews, Rose sings self-aware songs of self-destruction, documenting proclivity and impulse control, bad habits in life and in romantic pursuits. She skips across genres, combining new wave influences with pop stylings and the melancholy folk songwriting that made her such a staple of the Nashville rock scene.



CAZIMI Tracklist:

1) Carried Away

2)

3) Getting It Right

4) Nobody's Sweetheart

5) Lil' Vesta

6)

7) How Far Away

8) Blameless

9) Gemini Moon

10) Holdin'

11) All Right (Baby's Got A Way)

12) Only Lies



Not as much a return to form as it is a reintroduction to Caitlin Rose, CAZIMI follows 2021's deluxe 10-year anniversary edition of her beloved debut Own Side. That record, along with her celebrated 2013 follow-up The Stand-In, garnered widespread critical acclaim from press including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, SPIN, TIME, The Washington Post and more. Pitchfork said, "Rose's voice…is a striking instrument to carry a hypnotic, achey-breaky, pop-catchy chorus, of which she has bucketloads," and The New York Times declared, "She has a sweet, knowing voice and a penchant for lyrics that are far darker." She has been called a "promisingly wry lyricist" by The Guardian and "the future of Nashville and American country music" by BBC Music. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, celebrated Nashville singer/songwriter Caitlin Rose released a new single called "Getting It Right" off her forthcoming album CAZIMI (out November 18th via Missing Piece Records). Co-written with Courtney Marie Andrews, who also sings harmonies on the track, "Getting It Right" finds a resolute Rose trying her wearied best at self-improvement."Several years ago, I fell in love with Courtney's first album," stated Rose. "I had been doing co-writes for a while, but realized I needed to start focusing in on the writers and artists I really wanted to collaborate with. I wasn't really being set up on things that were fulfilling that desire so I snuck into her DM's and proposed a write whenever she was in town. Luckily she was already in town and we spent an extremely hot afternoon on the patio talking astrology and music and walking away with what I always thought of as a bit of a banger."She continued, "It feels like an obvious anthem for the album with all the time that's gone by and the hole I was in for a few years. All the disappointment of feeling like I couldn't do a damn thing right. I'm not even sure how much of that discussion was had, but it was really refreshing to talk and create something with someone on the brink of their own amazing journey. A little of my own cynicism dissolved that day, and even though it would take a few more years before I could actually embark on my own re-entry into the field, it's definitely a song that helped push me in the right direction.""Getting It Right" follows the release of the "stomping, sassy" (The New York Times) "Nobody's Sweetheart," a song co-written with Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves, Tenille Townes) that conflates self-acceptance with defiant rejection of popularity. The lead single "Black Obsidian" is also out now, which Rolling Stone called "atmospheric" and Nashville Scene dubbed "eerie and mesmerizing."When Caitlin Rose settled in at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios for a week of tracking in February 2020 with co-producer Jordan Lehning (Andrew Combs, Caroline Spence, Rodney Crowell), she never expected the world to turn on its head just a month later. It turns out, sitting with these songs a little longer is exactly what she needed. After a seven year absence following the release of her sophomore LP, The Stand-In, she was finally ready to dismiss any preconceived idea of what a "Caitlin Rose Album" should be. The resulting 12-song collection reflects the multifaceted complexity of a fully-realized person, even if things had to be pulled apart and put back together a few times to get there.Taking its title from the astrological term for when a planet is in such close proximity to the sun that it's considered to be in the heart of it, CAZIMI chronicles "the slow motion unraveling of somebody's life" in the aftermath. With a voice equal parts honeyed and world-weary, and featuring backup vocals from Courtney Marie Andrews, Rose sings self-aware songs of self-destruction, documenting proclivity and impulse control, bad habits in life and in romantic pursuits. She skips across genres, combining new wave influences with pop stylings and the melancholy folk songwriting that made her such a staple of the Nashville rock scene.CAZIMI Tracklist:1) Carried Away2) Modern Dancing3) Getting It Right4) Nobody's Sweetheart5) Lil' Vesta6) Black Obsidian7) How Far Away8) Blameless9) Gemini Moon10) Holdin'11) All Right (Baby's Got A Way)12) Only LiesNot as much a return to form as it is a reintroduction to Caitlin Rose, CAZIMI follows 2021's deluxe 10-year anniversary edition of her beloved debut Own Side. That record, along with her celebrated 2013 follow-up The Stand-In, garnered widespread critical acclaim from press including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, SPIN, TIME, The Washington Post and more. Pitchfork said, "Rose's voice…is a striking instrument to carry a hypnotic, achey-breaky, pop-catchy chorus, of which she has bucketloads," and The New York Times declared, "She has a sweet, knowing voice and a penchant for lyrics that are far darker." She has been called a "promisingly wry lyricist" by The Guardian and "the future of Nashville and American country music" by BBC Music.



