Connecticut's American Thrills Releasing Debut LP "Parted Ways" On November 18th

Twitter- https://twitter.com/AmThrillsBand New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Connecticut's American Thrills are dropping their debut LP "Parted Ways" on November 18th via Wiretap Records(US) / Disconnect Disconnect (UK). A limited vinyl run of the record will be available in December. Andy Jackson from Hot Rod Circuit will be joining them for their album release on November 26th at Stonebridge in Milford, CT.Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/andy-jacksonhot-rod-circuit-american-thrills-the-split-coils-shortwave-tickets-430931125597The latest single " Ego Death " is now streaming everywhere: https://ffm.to/y12vbwbStream on Youtube: https://youtu.be/moSuPnCyE9oIn regards to the song, the band says "We reached out to Scott Stapp on multiple platforms and he refused to sing on this track. Dude is a poser. We will be spitefully playing Creed songs at Fest later this month. Be there or be square."Linktree: https://linktr.ee/americanthrills#Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/AmericanThrillsInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/americanthrillsband/Twitter- https://twitter.com/AmThrillsBand



