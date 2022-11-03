Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 03/11/2022

Connecticut's American Thrills Releasing Debut LP "Parted Ways" On November 18th

Hot Songs Around The World

Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
107 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
200 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
185 entries in 12 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
311 entries in 22 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
189 entries in 17 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
719 entries in 28 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
172 entries in 15 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
184 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
184 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
265 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
297 entries in 22 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Connecticut's American Thrills are dropping their debut LP "Parted Ways" on November 18th via Wiretap Records(US) / Disconnect Disconnect (UK). A limited vinyl run of the record will be available in December. Andy Jackson from Hot Rod Circuit will be joining them for their album release on November 26th at Stonebridge in Milford, CT.
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/andy-jacksonhot-rod-circuit-american-thrills-the-split-coils-shortwave-tickets-430931125597

The latest single "Ego Death" is now streaming everywhere: https://ffm.to/y12vbwb
Stream on Youtube: https://youtu.be/moSuPnCyE9o

In regards to the song, the band says "We reached out to Scott Stapp on multiple platforms and he refused to sing on this track. Dude is a poser. We will be spitefully playing Creed songs at Fest later this month. Be there or be square."

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/americanthrills#
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/AmericanThrills
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/americanthrillsband/
Twitter- https://twitter.com/AmThrillsBand






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0102930 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012052059173584 secs