Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 03/11/2022

Andrew Salgado New Single - Just Out! "learning How To Forget"

Andrew Salgado New Single - Just Out! "learning How To Forget"

Hot Songs Around The World

As It Was
Harry Styles
719 entries in 28 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
172 entries in 15 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
311 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
107 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
200 entries in 26 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
189 entries in 17 charts
Calm Down
Rema
185 entries in 12 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
184 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
184 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
265 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
297 entries in 22 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Andrew Salgado, who has been signed with Synapse Publishing & Entertainment®, LLC since 2017 came to prominence winning a national singer-songwriting competition and has penned songs with legends such as Brian Wilson, Darryl Worley and Kacey Musgraves. Andrew has toured with some of country music's biggest icons such as Eli Young, Clint Black and Toby Keith. He's released several well-received indie albums and had his music featured in both film and theatre.

Andrew was also featured on the nationally-aired PBS special "Songs at the Center" as well as appearances on WGN, ABC and NBC. The Nashville based recording artist with Chicago roots released his third album, '86 VOL 2 - Autumn Dawn' this year. His "Lipstick Stains On My T-Shirt" single just completed five straight weeks at number one on Roots Top 50 Hot Country Songs and now he's releasing his brand new single "Learning How To Forget".

Just announced: Andrew's promotional tour for "Learning How To Forget" happens in Texas December 2 thru the 9th.

To learn more about Andrew and to listen to his new album: www.AndrewSalgado.Net






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0098469 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001168966293335 secs