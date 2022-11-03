|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Andrew Salgado New Single - Just Out! "learning How To Forget"
Hot Songs Around The World
As It Was
Harry Styles
719 entries in 28 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
172 entries in 15 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
311 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
107 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
200 entries in 26 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
189 entries in 17 charts
Calm Down
Rema
185 entries in 12 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
184 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
184 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
265 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
297 entries in 22 charts
Most read news of the week
UK Breakout Band New Hope Club Share New Multi-Track Release "L.U.S.H." & "Walk It Out" And Drop Music Video For "L.U.S.H."
Rihanna Releases The Official Music Video For "Lift Me Up," New Single From The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Lands As The Biggest Album Of The Decade & Biggest Debut Of Her Career With Nearly 1.6M Total Consumption In The US And 3M Worldwide
Resides In Texas - Recorded In Nashville "?f I Were Honest" By Angie Goeke Hits Home No Matter Where You Are
Def Leppard And Dave Added To Yasalam After-Race Concerts Line-Up For Record-Breaking #abudhabigp 2022
Bruce Springsteen Interprets Soul Music Classic "Don't Play That Song" On New Look At His Upcoming Album 'Only The Strong Survive' (November 11)
At 82, Louisiana Swamp Pop Music Hero Tommy McLain To Make Late Night Television Debut On The Late Late Show With James Corden, November 2