Andrew Salgado New Single - Just Out! "learning How To Forget"

To learn more about Andrew and to listen to his new album: www.AndrewSalgado.Net New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Andrew Salgado, who has been signed with Synapse Publishing & Entertainment®, LLC since 2017 came to prominence winning a national singer-songwriting competition and has penned songs with legends such as Brian Wilson, Darryl Worley and Kacey Musgraves. Andrew has toured with some of country music's biggest icons such as Eli Young, Clint Black and Toby Keith. He's released several well-received indie albums and had his music featured in both film and theatre.Andrew was also featured on the nationally-aired PBS special "Songs at the Center" as well as appearances on WGN, ABC and NBC. The Nashville based recording artist with Chicago roots released his third album, '86 VOL 2 - Autumn Dawn' this year. His "Lipstick Stains On My T-Shirt" single just completed five straight weeks at number one on Roots Top 50 Hot Country Songs and now he's releasing his brand new single "Learning How To Forget".Just announced: Andrew's promotional tour for "Learning How To Forget" happens in Texas December 2 thru the 9th.To learn more about Andrew and to listen to his new album: www.AndrewSalgado.Net



