Parisian Rapper Mikano Continues His Prodigious Rise With AKWA II EP

In 2018, he released New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The AKWA series marks a return to Mikano's purest form of creation. It's raw and explosive. It's a beautiful and touching melting pot of disorganised emotions. AKWA II is more intimate and deeper than Mikano's previous EP, taking the listener from one extreme to another - from a song tinged with sweetness, vulnerability, and fantasy to something inflated with roughness and overly confident energy, portraying the complexity of our personal growth and our relationships. AKWA is named after one of Douala's districts in Cameroon, Akwa, where Mikano spent his early years.Featuring on this exciting nine-track EP is new single 'Touché Coulé' which reflects Mikano's determined mindset and flexible skills, with a playful music video that captures his life in Paris.Mikano has been lucky enough to visit the four corners of the world during the first part of his life. At the age of 17, his family settled down in Paris, where he began to compose and write, inspired by the music that touched him at each stage of his life and his travels.Mikano's music is made for those who love Frank Ocean, Blood Orange or Kid Cudi. So many influences that the rapper had digested and diluted with subtlety. He's been able to make something that sounds like it has never been heard before, something completely new. Mikano's sound is intimate, deep, juggling lightness and strength. He's taking the listener from one extreme to another, from a song tinged with sweetness and fantasy to a title inflated with energy and raw power, served by an impeccable flow.In 2018, he released Blind Man Dreams a haunting and dreamlike EP which put him on the radar of the French and international music industry and positioned him as an artist who crossovers genres. Mikano continued his momentum with the release of EP Melting Balloons in 2020 AKWA I in 2021.



