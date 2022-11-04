Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 04/11/2022

Parisian Rapper Mikano Continues His Prodigious Rise With AKWA II EP

Hot Songs Around The World

As It Was
Harry Styles
719 entries in 28 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
172 entries in 15 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
311 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
107 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
200 entries in 26 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
189 entries in 17 charts
Calm Down
Rema
185 entries in 12 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
184 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
184 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
265 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
297 entries in 22 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The AKWA series marks a return to Mikano's purest form of creation. It's raw and explosive. It's a beautiful and touching melting pot of disorganised emotions. AKWA II is more intimate and deeper than Mikano's previous EP, taking the listener from one extreme to another - from a song tinged with sweetness, vulnerability, and fantasy to something inflated with roughness and overly confident energy, portraying the complexity of our personal growth and our relationships. AKWA is named after one of Douala's districts in Cameroon, Akwa, where Mikano spent his early years.

Featuring on this exciting nine-track EP is new single 'Touché Coulé' which reflects Mikano's determined mindset and flexible skills, with a playful music video that captures his life in Paris.

Mikano has been lucky enough to visit the four corners of the world during the first part of his life. At the age of 17, his family settled down in Paris, where he began to compose and write, inspired by the music that touched him at each stage of his life and his travels.

Mikano's music is made for those who love Frank Ocean, Blood Orange or Kid Cudi. So many influences that the rapper had digested and diluted with subtlety. He's been able to make something that sounds like it has never been heard before, something completely new. Mikano's sound is intimate, deep, juggling lightness and strength. He's taking the listener from one extreme to another, from a song tinged with sweetness and fantasy to a title inflated with energy and raw power, served by an impeccable flow.

In 2018, he released Blind Man Dreams a haunting and dreamlike EP which put him on the radar of the French and international music industry and positioned him as an artist who crossovers genres. Mikano continued his momentum with the release of EP Melting Balloons in 2020 AKWA I in 2021.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0102100 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011787414550781 secs