Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 04/11/2022

Paraffin Set Release Date For New Rock Anthem 'Mean'

Paraffin Set Release Date For New Rock Anthem 'Mean'

Hot Songs Around The World

As It Was
Harry Styles
719 entries in 28 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
172 entries in 15 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
311 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
107 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
200 entries in 26 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
189 entries in 17 charts
Calm Down
Rema
185 entries in 12 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
184 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
184 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
265 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
297 entries in 22 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie rock band Paraffin from Portsmouth will unleash their new single, 'Mean' on Friday, November 18. The new delivery follows the highly-lauded single, 'Call Me Over', and it packs a powerful punch!

'Mean', propelled by adrenaline, gets underway as it intends to continue! The band, influenced by rock legends such as Nothing But Thieves and Catfish and the Bottlemen, hold nothing back in their effort to slake the thirst of all those individuals who are anxious to hear proper rock and roll.

While Tom and Tyler, the guitarists, take charge with their riff-rock rawness, Billy, up front on vocals, slaps the chops with vehemence. While this is going on, Tim brings depth with his nail-biting bass leads, and Jake glues the wall of sound together with his infectious drum strikes!

Because of the virulent nature of its movement, you won't be able to stop your feet from tapping to the rhythm for very long. The group's energy reaches a new high, and the production is so intense that it will shake your speakers long after the song concludes!

So, ready to rock? Look no further than 'Mean' by Paraffin, dropping on all major platforms on November 18.

open.spotify.com/artist/0IPmHXUoZDa2cTYT28Flqb
www.instagram.com/paraffinbandofficial
www.facebook.com/paraffinbanduk






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0104430 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001230001449585 secs