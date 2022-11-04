Paraffin Set Release Date For New Rock Anthem 'Mean'





www.facebook.com/paraffinbanduk New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie rock band Paraffin from Portsmouth will unleash their new single, 'Mean' on Friday, November 18. The new delivery follows the highly-lauded single, 'Call Me Over', and it packs a powerful punch!'Mean', propelled by adrenaline, gets underway as it intends to continue! The band, influenced by rock legends such as Nothing But Thieves and Catfish and the Bottlemen, hold nothing back in their effort to slake the thirst of all those individuals who are anxious to hear proper rock and roll.While Tom and Tyler, the guitarists, take charge with their riff-rock rawness, Billy, up front on vocals, slaps the chops with vehemence. While this is going on, Tim brings depth with his nail-biting bass leads, and Jake glues the wall of sound together with his infectious drum strikes!Because of the virulent nature of its movement, you won't be able to stop your feet from tapping to the rhythm for very long. The group's energy reaches a new high, and the production is so intense that it will shake your speakers long after the song concludes!So, ready to rock? Look no further than 'Mean' by Paraffin, dropping on all major platforms on November 18.open.spotify.com/artist/0IPmHXUoZDa2cTYT28Flqbwww.instagram.com/paraffinbandofficialwww.facebook.com/paraffinbanduk



