Johnny Orlando Releases 'All The Things That Could Go Wrong' Deluxe





The deluxe album includes all 12-tracks that appeared on the sweeping album, including early singles "someone will love you better," "blur," and "you're just drunk," alongside three brand-new tracks, "if he wanted to he would," "trust her more," and "hollywood sign." Orlando's debut album, all the things that could go wrong, has been a long time coming and finds the 19-year-old Canadian rising star at his emotional, lyrical, and sonic best, delivering on the promise of over a decade spent climbing the music industry ladder. With over 65 million global streams since its release, all the things that could go wrong is an album about "letting it blur," and the 19-year-old singer-songwriter forges new creative ground by blurring vulnerable, piercing lyrics with bombastic and energetic sounds. See the track listing for all the things that could go wrong deluxe further below.



On Wednesday, November 2, Johnny kicked off his supporting slot on Ali Gatie's Who Hurt You Tour in San Francisco. Playing again tonight at The Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, the North American tour will make stops in Austin, Atlanta, New York, Montréal, Vancouver and more, including two shows in Johnny's hometown of Toronto at HISTORY. Tickets and VIP upgrades are on sale now at JohnnyOrlandoMusic.com. Following his third consecutive win, Orlando was recently honoured with his fourth nomination at the MTV



Signed to Universal



All the things that could go wrong

if he wanted to he would

leave the light on

you're just drunk

till i met you

goodbye4now (interlude)

someone will love you better

fun out of it

so it begins (interlude)

terrible person

blur

everything i hate about you

coping (1621)

all the things that could go wrong

trust her more

hollywood sign



www.mtvema.com/en-us/vote/best-canadian-act

