News
Pop / Rock 05/11/2022

Johnny Orlando Releases 'All The Things That Could Go Wrong' Deluxe

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the heels of his recent achievement of over 2 billion career streams, global pop artist Johnny Orlando drops the deluxe version of his debut album all the things that could go wrong via Universal Music/Republic Records.

The deluxe album includes all 12-tracks that appeared on the sweeping album, including early singles "someone will love you better," "blur," and "you're just drunk," alongside three brand-new tracks, "if he wanted to he would," "trust her more," and "hollywood sign." Orlando's debut album, all the things that could go wrong, has been a long time coming and finds the 19-year-old Canadian rising star at his emotional, lyrical, and sonic best, delivering on the promise of over a decade spent climbing the music industry ladder. With over 65 million global streams since its release, all the things that could go wrong is an album about "letting it blur," and the 19-year-old singer-songwriter forges new creative ground by blurring vulnerable, piercing lyrics with bombastic and energetic sounds. See the track listing for all the things that could go wrong deluxe further below.

On Wednesday, November 2, Johnny kicked off his supporting slot on Ali Gatie's Who Hurt You Tour in San Francisco. Playing again tonight at The Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, the North American tour will make stops in Austin, Atlanta, New York, Montréal, Vancouver and more, including two shows in Johnny's hometown of Toronto at HISTORY. Tickets and VIP upgrades are on sale now at JohnnyOrlandoMusic.com. Following his third consecutive win, Orlando was recently honoured with his fourth nomination at the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Canadian Act.

Signed to Universal Music / Republic Records and sporting an enviable social media - TikTok (10.4 million), Instagram (6.4 million) and YouTube (4.73 million), as well as over 3.6 million monthly Spotify listeners - Johnny is the voice a generation needed to hear, and all the things that could go wrong is the joyous result of 18 months of hard work, honesty, growth, and self-proclaimed perfectionism. Encompassing an impressive breadth of subjects - think anxiety, the pressure that comes with growing up with social media, relationship highs and lows, drinking, and more - "this is what I'll be judged on as a benchmark," Johnny says. "I set out to make an album I'd want to listen to," he adds. "And this album is everything I always dreamed it could be."

All the things that could go wrong Deluxe Track Listing:
if he wanted to he would
leave the light on
you're just drunk
till i met you
goodbye4now (interlude)
someone will love you better
fun out of it
so it begins (interlude)
terrible person
blur
everything i hate about you
coping (1621)
all the things that could go wrong
trust her more
hollywood sign

