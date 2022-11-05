Carrie Underwood Premieres Brand New Music Video For "Hate My Heart"





Directed by Shaun Silva, who recently directed Underwood and Jason Aldean's music video for their multi-week #1 smash hit duet, "If I Didn't Love You," and filmed on location at Nashville's Wildhorse Saloon, "Hate My Heart" follows Underwood and a group of her girlfriends who are all approaching break-ups in different ways. Whether drowning themselves in rom-coms, diving into dating apps, taking a deep dive into online shopping, taking out their frustration and aggressions in the gym, or getting revenge, Underwood and her girl posse are united in a mission to move past their heartbreak to indulge in a wild and crazy girls' night out. In the video, Underwood rides a mechanical bull and crowd surfs as she and her friends see their own alter-egos in the all-female band onstage.



Underwood co-wrote "Hate My Heart" with frequent collaborators Hillary Lindsey and



Underwood kicked off her new arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, on October 15 with a sold-out show at the Bon Secours Wellness



Underwood is nominated for three awards at the upcoming CMA Awards on November 9, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year for the multi-week #1 smash hit, "



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amidst the first leg of her 43-City THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, 8-time GRAMMY Award winner Carrie Underwood releases the official music video for her new single "Hate My Heart," which was #1 most added at Country Radio this week. Following a Facebook premiere on Wednesday, November 2, the new video is now available on all platforms.Directed by Shaun Silva, who recently directed Underwood and Jason Aldean's music video for their multi-week #1 smash hit duet, "If I Didn't Love You," and filmed on location at Nashville's Wildhorse Saloon, "Hate My Heart" follows Underwood and a group of her girlfriends who are all approaching break-ups in different ways. Whether drowning themselves in rom-coms, diving into dating apps, taking a deep dive into online shopping, taking out their frustration and aggressions in the gym, or getting revenge, Underwood and her girl posse are united in a mission to move past their heartbreak to indulge in a wild and crazy girls' night out. In the video, Underwood rides a mechanical bull and crowd surfs as she and her friends see their own alter-egos in the all-female band onstage.Underwood co-wrote "Hate My Heart" with frequent collaborators Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia, as well as hit artist/songwriter Hardy. It is the latest single from Underwood's current album Denim & Rhinestones, which was released in June and is the latest collaboration with Garcia, with whom she also co-produced her critically-acclaimed 2018 release, Cry Pretty and her 2021 GRAMMY® Award-winning album of gospel hymns, My Savior.Underwood kicked off her new arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, on October 15 with a sold-out show at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. With dates in Fall 2022 and Spring 2023, promoted by AEG Presents, the tour will continue to make stops in 43 U.S. cities including New York's Madison Square Garden, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, and L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena before concluding in Seattle, WA on March 17. Underwood is joined on THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR by special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates.Underwood is nominated for three awards at the upcoming CMA Awards on November 9, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year for the multi-week #1 smash hit, " If I Didn't Love You " with Jason Aldean, where she will also be performing new single "Hate My Heart." Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 66 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), is the most-awarded female country artist for singles in RIAA history, and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) - three of which she co-produced - have debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her first album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005. She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness. She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller. She launched her fitness app, fit52, in 2020, and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. Carrie currently stars in the show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football for the 10th consecutive season. She was the first artist to perform at the new Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, began with sold-out runs in December 2021 and throughout Spring 2022, and will continue in 2023. Her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, which she co-produced with David Garcia, is out now, and her 43-city U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, kicked off October 15 with dates throughout Fall 2022 and Spring 2023.



