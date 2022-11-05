Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 05/11/2022

Apple Music Releases Carols Covered 2022 Holiday Playlist Ft. Ellie Goulding & More

Apple Music Releases Carols Covered 2022 Holiday Playlist Ft. Ellie Goulding & More

Hot Songs Around The World

I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
200 entries in 26 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
189 entries in 17 charts
Calm Down
Rema
185 entries in 12 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
719 entries in 28 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
172 entries in 15 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
311 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
107 entries in 25 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
184 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
184 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
265 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
297 entries in 22 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The global Carols Covered playlist is back with a new line-up of exclusive to Apple Music holiday songs reimagined by some of contemporary music's most impactful artists, plus a few of the highlights from years past.

Additionally, Apple Music is launching the inaugural Classical Carols Covered playlist, highlighting beautiful new versions of carols and festive songs performed by top classical artists. All available in immersive Spatial Audio.

Track List: Carols Covered 2022
Ellie Goulding - Fields of Gold
SiR - The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You) by Nat King Cole
Brett Eldredge - Feels Like Christmas (Unwrapped)
Amelia Moore - This Christmas
Muni Long - Santa Baby
Elio - My Favorite Things
RAYE - O Holy Night
Jvck James - Joyful Joyful
charlieonnafriday - Hallelujah
Yahritza Y Su Esencia - Amarga Navidad
Spill Tab - White Winter Hymnal
GIVĒON - O Christmas Tree*
Emilio - Wonderful Christmastime
glaive - Last Christmas
Tate McRae - I'll Be Home for Christmas*
Shygirl - I've Told Every Little Star
Alicia Moffet - Winter Wonderland
FLETCHER - Silent Night*
Tauren Wells - Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays
King Stingray - Run Rudolph Run
Nomfundo Moh - Little Drummer Boy
Alexis Ffrench - Still, Still, Still
Victoria Monét - We Wish You a Merry Christmas*
Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello) & Harry Baker - I Saw Three Ships
Ozuna - Feliz Navidad*
*Highlights from past Carols Covered playlists

Track List: Classical Carols Covered 2022
Daniel Hope, New Century Chamber Orchestra - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Version for Violin and Chamber Orchestra)
Coco Tomita & Simon Callaghan - White Christmas (Arr. J. Heifetz for Violin & Piano)
Peter Gregson, Tenebrae, Nigel Short, Simon Blendis, Magnus Johnston, Annabelle Meare, Lawrence Power, Laurie Anderson & Katherine Jenkinson - The First Noel (Arr. Greyson for Solo Cello, Choir and Strings)
John Metcalfe, Cliff Masterson - Carol of the Bells (Arr. Metcalfe)
Alexis Ffrench - Still Still Still
Christian-Pierre La Marca - O Christmas Tree (Arr. for Cello by Stephane Gassot)
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Harry Baker - I Saw Three Ships (Arr. Baker)
Riccardo Minasi, NDR Radio Philharmonie, Lucienne Renaudin Vary - Silent Night
Attacca Quartet - I'll Be Home for Christmas (Arr. by David Campbell)
Graham Ross, Choir of Clare College, Cambridge & Samuel Jones - In The Bleak Midwinter (Arr. for Piano & Choir by Graham Ross)
Ola Gjeilo - Away in a Manager (Arr. for Piano by Gjeilo)






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0108080 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011239051818848 secs