Apple Music Releases Carols Covered 2022 Holiday Playlist Ft. Ellie Goulding & More

Ola Gjeilo - Away in a Manager (Arr. for Piano by Gjeilo) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The global Carols Covered playlist is back with a new line-up of exclusive to Apple Music holiday songs reimagined by some of contemporary music's most impactful artists, plus a few of the highlights from years past.Additionally, Apple Music is launching the inaugural Classical Carols Covered playlist, highlighting beautiful new versions of carols and festive songs performed by top classical artists. All available in immersive Spatial Audio.Track List: Carols Covered 2022 Ellie Goulding - Fields of GoldSiR - The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You) by Nat King Cole Brett Eldredge - Feels Like Christmas (Unwrapped)Amelia Moore - This Christmas Santa BabyElio - My Favorite ThingsRAYE - O Holy NightJvck James - Joyful Joyfulcharlieonnafriday - Hallelujah Yahritza Y Su Esencia - Amarga NavidadSpill Tab - White Winter HymnalGIVĒON - O Christmas Tree* Emilio - Wonderful Christmastimeglaive - Last Christmas Tate McRae - I'll Be Home for Christmas*Shygirl - I've Told Every Little StarAlicia Moffet - Winter WonderlandFLETCHER - Silent Night* Tauren Wells - Merry Christmas, Happy HolidaysKing Stingray - Run Rudolph RunNomfundo Moh - Little Drummer BoyAlexis Ffrench - Still, Still, Still Victoria Monét - We Wish You a Merry Christmas*Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello) & Harry Baker - I Saw Three Ships Ozuna - Feliz Navidad**Highlights from past Carols Covered playlistsTrack List: Classical Carols Covered 2022 Daniel Hope, New Century Chamber Orchestra - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Version for Violin and Chamber Orchestra)Coco Tomita & Simon Callaghan - White Christmas (Arr. J. Heifetz for Violin & Piano) Peter Gregson, Tenebrae, Nigel Short, Simon Blendis, Magnus Johnston, Annabelle Meare, Lawrence Power, Laurie Anderson & Katherine Jenkinson - The First Noel (Arr. Greyson for Solo Cello, Choir and Strings)John Metcalfe, Cliff Masterson - Carol of the Bells (Arr. Metcalfe)Alexis Ffrench - Still Still StillChristian-Pierre La Marca - O Christmas Tree (Arr. for Cello by Stephane Gassot)Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Harry Baker - I Saw Three Ships (Arr. Baker)Riccardo Minasi, NDR Radio Philharmonie, Lucienne Renaudin Vary - Silent NightAttacca Quartet - I'll Be Home for Christmas (Arr. by David Campbell)Graham Ross, Choir of Clare College, Cambridge & Samuel Jones - In The Bleak Midwinter (Arr. for Piano & Choir by Graham Ross)Ola Gjeilo - Away in a Manager (Arr. for Piano by Gjeilo)